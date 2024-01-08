Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
OneMeta AI: OneMeta and Microsoft Unveil Verbum for Microsoft Teams Users to Over 1,000 Journalists Attending Pepcom's Digital Experience! and the ShowStoppers Media Receptions This Monday and Tuesday, January 8th and 9th in Las Vegas, NV For CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / OneMeta Inc. (OTC PINK:ONEI)

WHAT: OneMeta (OTC PINK:ONEI) will unveil Verbum for Microsoft Teams this week to over 1,000 journalists expected to attend the two premier independent media receptions held during CES 2024, the world-renowned and largest technology tradeshow in the United States. The two media receptions are Digital Experience! and ShowStoppers.

OneMeta's Verbum software translates and transcribes in 140+ languages/dialects in less than a second with up to 95% accuracy and is now commercially available for Microsoft Teams subscribers.

WHO: Saul Leal (CEO and Co-Founder), will provide live demonstrations of Verbum for Microsoft Teams to interested journalists, analysts, and influencers attending either media reception.

WHEN: Pepcom's Digital Experience! media reception will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm (PST). The ShowStoppers media reception will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 6-10 pm (PST).

WHERE: The Digital Experience! media reception will be held in the Julius Ballroom of Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada (3570 So. Las Vegas Blvd.). The ShowStoppers media reception will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada (3600 So. Las Vegas Blvd.).

WHY: OneMeta's Verbum language software is the fastest way to educate Microsoft Teams subscribers about its unique benefits and features through unbiased media coverage. No other event attracts more technology and business focused professional journalists, analysts, and influencers than the CES trade show.

HOW: Professional journalists, analysts, and influencers interested in attending the Digital Experience! and/or ShowStoppers media receptions should contact Pepcom and/or ShowStoppers via their respective websites. Additionally, journalists, analysts, and influencers interested in signing-up for a free, one-month evaluation of Verbum with Microsoft Teams should email: info@onemeta.ai

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc.
Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
