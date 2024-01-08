Seyond Features Industry-Leading LiDAR Technology at CES 2024

The company is set to showcase cutting-edge LiDAR solutions for the automotive and ITS industries

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Seyond (formerly Innovusion), a leading global provider of LiDAR solutions, will be attending CES 2024 on January 9-12, 2024 alongside several partners. Present at the company's booth will be a NIO flagship smart electric Sedan, the ET7, equipped with Seyond's Falcon sensor, as well as a new, fully functional prototype of Wideye's practical and visually seamless integration of LiDAR systems behind vehicle windshields, developed in collaboration with Seyond. Experts from both Seyond and their partners will be on-site to discuss the applications of LiDAR across the automotive and ITS industries, from the development of safer, more intelligent autonomous vehicles to the efficiency and accuracy benefits in traffic management and smart city planning.

Seyond and key industry partners, NIO and Wideye

Seyond , a leading provider of image-grade LiDAR solutions, which power safer and smarter innovation across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and industrial automation sectors.

, a leading provider of image-grade LiDAR solutions, which power safer and smarter innovation across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and industrial automation sectors. NIO , a global smart electric vehicle company responsible for the design and development of smart, high-performance, premium electric vehicles.

, a global smart electric vehicle company responsible for the design and development of smart, high-performance, premium electric vehicles. Wideye, a corporate scale-up of AGC group specializing in cutting-edge glass solutions for optical sensor integration with a focus on ADAS deployment and autonomous vehicle development.

Tuesday, January 9 - Friday, January 12, 2024

Booth #7001, LVCC West Hall, Level 1

Additional Information: Seyond recently passed a significant production milestone, becoming the first LiDAR provider to deliver 200,000 total units for vehicles. The company also held the majority of LiDAR market share in 2022 for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (Yole) and has cemented their position as a leader in the LiDAR industry through key collaborations with companies including NIO and Wideye among others. Seyond's automotive-grade product Falcon, is currently being used in eight NIO models, with their total mileage on NOP+ close to 200 million kilometers. Seyond's medium-range, wide-angle sensor Robin-W is also being used in both the NIO ET9 model in tandem with Falcon, as well as NIO's next generation charging stations to further advance autonomous driving capabilities and provide comprehensive environmental perception for efficient and intelligent battery swapping respectively.

