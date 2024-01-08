Financial Narrative, the world's largest organisation of financial marketing communications leaders, is proud to unveil the Financial Narrative 50, the list of 50 of the most interesting, innovative and influential leaders in financial marketing and communications today. The list recognizes individuals with outstanding marketing and communications achievements in the financial services industry, as selected by the Financial Narrative community and selection committee.

Join us in celebrating the achievements of these talented individuals.

The Financial Narrative 50

Alice Milligan Morgan Stanley Amanda Reierson Avant Amanda Rubin Citadel Angeline Woodland British Business Bank Anji Kang-Stewart Man Group Arielle Patrick Ariel Investments Assaf Kedem BNP Paribas Becky Moffat HSBC UK Ben Rhodes Phoenix Group Christopher Ranjitkar The RMR Group Claire Dixon Standard Chartered Cynthia Kleinbaum MoneyLion Deon Pillay LGIM Dipti Kachru Broadridge Grace Hsieh Farther Holly Washington S&P Global Market Intelligence James Gatoff Lombard International Group Jan Deahl Drake Star Jason Schechter Bloomberg LP Jennifer Bombardier Morgan Stanley Jessica Zaloom WisdomTree, Inc. Jet Cooke Fidelity UK Joan Khoury Oppenheimer Co. Inc Joe Evangelisti JPMorgan Chase Joe Steuter Carson Group Jonathan Cox Swift Karin Levi LinkedIn Katherine Lucas State Street Kenny Juarez DWS Group Kenya Henderson First Manhattan Kim Greenberg CoinDesk Kristen Manginelli Pagaya Technologies Laura Jones VanEck Leeya Hendricks Rimm Sustainability Lindsay DeLarme Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Lisa Lanspery Synchrony Lorrell Walter Western Vista Credit Union Meghan McCartan Hightower Advisors Michelle Gaines Preqin Mireille Rosselli Innovation Refunds Molly McGregor Qontigo Natalie Evertson Clarion Partners Neville Vyas Impax Asset Management Patrick Linehan Travelers Raina Gajjar Aon Richard George London Stock Exchange Group Rochelle Nadhiri Robinhood Spencer Ante Amex Tara Giuliano Nuveen Tina Coates MetroBank

For more information, please visit https://financialnarrative.org/page/2023-financial-narrative-50 or contact Ashley Jones at ashley@financialnarrative.org.

About Financial Narrative:

Financial Narrative is an international community of senior financial marketing and communications professionals who come together to connect, share best practices, join exclusive industry events, and gain access to research and insights provided by the group.

