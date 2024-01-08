Financial Narrative, the world's largest organisation of financial marketing communications leaders, is proud to unveil the Financial Narrative 50, the list of 50 of the most interesting, innovative and influential leaders in financial marketing and communications today. The list recognizes individuals with outstanding marketing and communications achievements in the financial services industry, as selected by the Financial Narrative community and selection committee.
Join us in celebrating the achievements of these talented individuals.
The Financial Narrative 50
Alice Milligan
Morgan Stanley
Amanda Reierson
Avant
Amanda Rubin
Citadel
Angeline Woodland
British Business Bank
Anji Kang-Stewart
Man Group
Arielle Patrick
Ariel Investments
Assaf Kedem
BNP Paribas
Becky Moffat
HSBC UK
Ben Rhodes
Phoenix Group
Christopher Ranjitkar
The RMR Group
Claire Dixon
Standard Chartered
Cynthia Kleinbaum
MoneyLion
Deon Pillay
LGIM
Dipti Kachru
Broadridge
Grace Hsieh
Farther
Holly Washington
S&P Global Market Intelligence
James Gatoff
Lombard International Group
Jan Deahl
Drake Star
Jason Schechter
Bloomberg LP
Jennifer Bombardier
Morgan Stanley
Jessica Zaloom
WisdomTree, Inc.
Jet Cooke
Fidelity UK
Joan Khoury
Oppenheimer Co. Inc
Joe Evangelisti
JPMorgan Chase
Joe Steuter
Carson Group
Jonathan Cox
Swift
Karin Levi
Katherine Lucas
State Street
Kenny Juarez
DWS Group
Kenya Henderson
First Manhattan
Kim Greenberg
CoinDesk
Kristen Manginelli
Pagaya Technologies
Laura Jones
VanEck
Leeya Hendricks
Rimm Sustainability
Lindsay DeLarme
Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.
Lisa Lanspery
Synchrony
Lorrell Walter
Western Vista Credit Union
Meghan McCartan
Hightower Advisors
Michelle Gaines
Preqin
Mireille Rosselli
Innovation Refunds
Molly McGregor
Qontigo
Natalie Evertson
Clarion Partners
Neville Vyas
Impax Asset Management
Patrick Linehan
Travelers
Raina Gajjar
Aon
Richard George
London Stock Exchange Group
Rochelle Nadhiri
Robinhood
Spencer Ante
Amex
Tara Giuliano
Nuveen
Tina Coates
MetroBank
For more information, please visit https://financialnarrative.org/page/2023-financial-narrative-50 or contact Ashley Jones at ashley@financialnarrative.org.
About Financial Narrative:
Financial Narrative is an international community of senior financial marketing and communications professionals who come together to connect, share best practices, join exclusive industry events, and gain access to research and insights provided by the group.
