Vortexa, the leading real-time global analytics platform for energy and freight markets, is excited to announce the successful completion of its $34 million Series C funding round. Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital spearheaded the funding, with strong participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Monashees, Metaplanet, FJ Labs and Communitas Capital.

The investment, which brings the total amount raised by Vortexa since inception to more than $60 million, will be used to further accelerate the company's international expansion, state-of-the-art technology and first-class quality of service to its clients and partners.

Commenting on the investment, Fabio Kuhn, CEO of Vortexa, said: "Despite one of the toughest fundraising environments for tech companies in the recent past, this funding round was significantly oversubscribed. Vortexa has doubled its valuation since its Series B funding round in 2021 and, having grown three times faster than the median SaaS business over the last year, is near profitability with an immense untapped market opportunity ahead. It is truly a privilege to partner with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. We have been extremely impressed with the caliber of the team, who saw past the complexity of the industries Vortexa serves and recognized our unique opportunity to create value and impact globally. I am excited to work with the Expansion Capital team to build the future of the company."

In the global multitrillion dollar energy and multibillion dollar freight markets, Vortexa helps energy traders, market analysts, charterers and data scientists make high-stake, real-time decisions. The scale, precision and speed of Vortexa's information and analytics drive greater efficiency in the flows of energy globally, helping society balance its security, affordability and sustainability objectives.

Lincoln Isetta, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, said: "Vortexa has demonstrated impressive growth and capital efficiency since inception, and we are excited to partner with Fabio and his outstanding team to help take Vortexa to the next level. The increasing complexity of international energy and freight markets is accelerating customer demands for high-quality, real-time data and analytics. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated energy and freight market participants trust Vortexa to drive high-impact business decisions and we believe Vortexa is at the forefront of technological leadership in those markets."

About Vortexa

Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and advanced analytics for energy and freight markets. With the most accurate and complete picture of global flows, freight and inventories, Vortexa covers crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, across all vessel classes. We help traders, analysts and freight professionals gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making better trading decisions with confidence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 120 employees combining the best of energy and freight expertise, data science and engineering across major hubs in London, Singapore, Houston, New York City, Geneva and the UAE.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within consumer, technology, healthcare, and other high-growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 200 companies, leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

