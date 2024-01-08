UGREEN Debuts its Extended Device Storage Solutions and EV Accessories at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a leading brand in consumer electronics.They'll be unveiling their rendition of NAS devices along with vehicle accessories to complement their portable power station, aptly titled the PowerRoam series, at CES 2024 (booth No.22733), running from January 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas.

At the forefront of Ugreen NAS product line is the flagship product: NASync DX480T Plus. The DX480T Plus is the smallest in the NAS line at 7.0 x 5.6 x 2.0 inches and developed with an emphasis on high-performance and portability. SSD storage spaces allow for up to 16TB of fast, all-flash storage space. An expandable RAM drive provides up to 32GB of memory for high-speed processing, and powering the homemade Ugreen OS Pro(UGOS Pro) is Intel's very own 12th gen Core i5 10 Core processor. Boosting data and media transfer speeds are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports providing up to 40Gb/s of transfer speeds, making it one of the smallest, fastest NAS devices around.

Accompanying the release of the DX480T Plus are the NASync DXP8800 Pro and DXP4800 Plus, both equipped with Intel 12th gen premium CPUs, expandable RAM, and 4 bays for the 4800 and 8 bays for the 8800. The 8800 Pro also comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

With the increase in Electric Vehicles, the desire for EV accessories to facilitate an easier car care and cleaning experience is quickly becoming an equivalent necessity. At CES 2024, Ugreen will exhibit an EV accessory line for the EV enthusiast. There are a plethora of accessories to choose form including:

Two portable Ugreen Tire Inflators. The smaller inflator is powered by two lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 2500mAh, and the larger version is a 12-volt plug-in via the car cigarette port. Both provide an intuitive display that conveys important information regarding tire pressure units, with the larger version providing additional adjustment buttons for customized pressure values, an LED light to help illuminate the tire, and supports a maximum pressure of 150 psi.

The Ugreen 300-watt Car Power Inverter converts your car cigarette outlet into a plug-in adapter that supports power to two AC outlets, one USB-C and one USB-A port simultaneously. An LED screen provides real-time information like output voltage and power, and the adapter is covered by flame-retardant material and is equipped with various protections like over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and more .

Additionally, Ugreen will unveil a 10000mAh jump starter capable of starting 4-liter engines or 2.5L diesel vehicles, a handheld vacuum cleaner, a Portable EV Charger, and many more accessories for the active driver.

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing electronic accessories and digital solutions for consumers globally. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand, with over 40 million users in over 100 countries, Ugreen provides a wide range of charging devices and accessories, phone and computer accessories, as well as home and auto accessories.

