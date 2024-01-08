Anzeige
08.01.2024
Ashtead Group Plc - Announcement of 2023 Sustainability Report

Ashtead Group Plc - Announcement of 2023 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

Ashtead Group plc

8th January 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

("Ashtead" or the "Group") Sustainability Report 2023

Ashtead today announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The sustainability report highlights significant progress made across all areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG). The report can be found in the sustainability section of the Group's website at www.ashtead-group.com.

The report covers the period from 1st May 2022 to 30th April 2023, as well as providing some narrative as to ongoing activities. Data included represents Ashtead Group plc and its subsidiaries unless otherwise stated. It should be read in conjunction with the disclosures provided within our Annual Report and Accounts 2023, which includes our disclosures in accordance with the standards and recommendations of the Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151


