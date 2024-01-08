PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Leads the Way in Adopting Addressability Alternatives, Delivering Monetization Benefits for Publishers

Company finds presence of alternative IDs in the bid stream drives 16% publisher revenue lift

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024, its fully-integrated audience solution that leverages addressable signals from across the open internet to help data owners drive monetization and help media buyers drive performance. With Connect as a centralized access point for addressability solutions, the company has not only adapted to industry changes but has also delivered a quantifiable monetization lift for publishers.



Last week, Google began turning off third-party cookies for Chrome users, with plans to completely disable third-party cookies by the end of the year. As the digital advertising landscape undergoes this seismic shift with heightened privacy regulations and the demise of anonymous targeting, PubMatic sits at the nexus of consumer consent. The company has expanded its partnerships with leading alternative IDs, audience data partners and contextual providers to ensure publishers and advertisers can continue to deliver relevant, impactful advertising across the open internet. As a result, over 75% of impressions on the PubMatic platform have alternative targeting signals attached other than the cookie.

PubMatic is now integrated with nearly 30 alternative IDs, including LiveRamp's RampID and The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0, to drive increased ROI for advertisers as well as increased publisher revenue and CPMs. Analysis conducted across more than 600 billion ad impressions processed daily by PubMatic concluded that when alternative IDs are present in the bid stream, publisher revenue increased by 16% globally, with the largest revenue lift seen in EMEA and the Americas. Additionally, bid rate increased when alternative IDs were present, indicating that buyers were more interested in transacting on those impressions.

In addition to alternative IDs, PubMatic supports dozens of global data providers to create robust and effective omnichannel advertising solutions, further extending privacy-safe, targetable data available for buyers. Audience data providers integrated with PubMatic include:

Ascentlabs Digital , powered by Semasio;

, powered by Semasio; Audigent , whose pioneering data activation, curation, and identity platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale;

, whose pioneering data activation, curation, and identity platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale; L2 , America's leading national, non-partisan voter file provider;

, America's leading national, non-partisan voter file provider; NCSolutions , enabling advertisers to grow their brands, run more effective campaigns, and make lasting customer connections through purchase-based consumer insights;

, enabling advertisers to grow their brands, run more effective campaigns, and make lasting customer connections through purchase-based consumer insights; SambaTV , leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement; and

, leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement; and United Internet Media, whose Target Group Planning delivers precise advertising messages to a vast, high-quality audience of 38 million monthly unique users in Germany.



Rounding out its addressability offering, PubMatic has scaled Connect to support contextual solutions with over a dozen global providers like Captify, Proximic by Comscore and Seedtag. Plus, the solution is integrated with various other data providers like attention measurement and optimization platform, Playground xyz, and adaptive streaming specialist, SeenThis enabling PubMatic to offer holistic, privacy-focused targeting solutions to buyers.

"Our mission is to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators, and in today's regulatory and privacy-centric environment, this requires collaborative partnerships and integrated technology," explained Andrew Baron, senior vice president of addressability and marketplace at PubMatic. "Through Connect, we've developed innovative, omnichannel solutions that not only address the challenges posed by the changing digital advertising landscape but also set a new standard for effective and privacy-conscious advertising."

As PubMatic continues to prioritize partnerships and collaboration, it remains dedicated to driving the future of digital advertising through innovation, strategic alliances, and a steadfast commitment to user privacy.

