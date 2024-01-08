The Storage Acquisition Group Announces Successful Sale of U-Lock Mini Storage in Burnaby, BC

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) announces the successful closing of the sale of U-Lock Mini Storage, a prime self-storage facility conveniently located at 4240 Manor Street in Burnaby, BC. Boasting easy access to major highways and catering to a burgeoning residential population, U-Lock offers 1,083 climate-controlled indoor storage units and 68 secure parking spaces, making it a highly attractive acquisition.





Lloyd McDonald, Director of Canadian Acquisitions at TSAG, skillfully navigated the transaction, leveraging his deep expertise in the Canadian self-storage market. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach - Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support - ensured a streamlined and efficient sales process for both buyer and seller. This approach eliminates the need for traditional listing, allowing owners to achieve maximum profit and navigate the complexities of the sale with ease.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in the acquisition of storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Distinguished by their unique four-tiered approach-Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support-The Storage Acquisition Group facilitates a streamlined sales process, enabling owners to sell their facilities directly without the need for listing. This approach ensures that owners can navigate the sales process effortlessly while maximizing their profits.

