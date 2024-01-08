IKIN Inc.: IKIN Receives Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leader Award

Company cited as best-in-class in global holographic solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The honor recognizes IKIN for its leadership in the Holographic Solutions industry by creating innovative solutions that enable its customers to deepen human engagement and reimagine how people and businesses interact.

Riana Barnard, Frost & Sullivan's best practices research analyst, noted, "Since its inception, IKIN's founders have been passionate about enabling technologies. By providing IKIN's open-platform SDKs and other resources to independent software vendors and developers, they allow these partners the freedom to design and enhance applications that explore innovative use cases and expand their utilization across industry verticals. We commend IKIN on their leadership in this area and believe the company is well-positioned to drive the holographic solutions space into its next growth phase."

IKIN's innovative holographic solutions-including its IKIN RYZ mobile and IKIN ARC large-format devices-are ideally suited for consumer and commercial applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require head gear or goggles, delivering an immersive, yet comfortable, experience to users. The solutions offer dynamic environment-aware capabilities and provide features, including AI-enabled head tracking and true volumetric perception, that enable users to naturally engage and interact with content.

"We are proud that Frost and Sullivan thinks so highly of our technology and go-to-market strategy," said Joe Ward, co-founder and chief executive officer at IKIN. "Our objective has always been focused on making holograms practical to use and experience in both consumer and business environments. We pride ourselves on engaging with innovative minds, unleashing ingenuity and shifting the conceptions of what is possible. We look forward to continuing along this path, creating additional holographic services that will enable our partners to fulfill the evolving needs of their customers."

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its development tools to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. More information on the company's ARC large-format holographic display and its RYZ mobile holographic display are available on IKIN's website.

