Cloudli Names UCaaS Veteran Jamie Minner New CEO, Strengthening Channel Ecosystem Focus for 2024 and Beyond

Former Sangoma chief revenue officer carries two decades of technology and telecommunications experience, setting the stage for the next phase of Cloudli's growth

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Cloudli Communications , a leading North American provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, announced today the appointment of Jamie Minner as its new chief executive officer.

"I am excited to join Cloudli and work with this dynamic team to help our partners and customers both tackle their business challenges and seize new opportunities," Minner said. "The business communications ecosystem is truly at an inflection point, and we're seeing significant shifts in how partners and end users think about technology and its role in their organizations. Cloudli is ideally positioned to champion this redefinition and we will be at the forefront of the innovation and change that architects the future of the industry."

Minner joins Cloudli as a seasoned leader in the UCaaS and technology space, with signifcant experience in channel and channel partnerships. At his most recent role as Sangoma's chief revenue officer, Minner substantially grew the company's channel presence and also played a pivotal role in unifying teams across multiple organizations and geographies. He previously held senior leadership roles at NetFortris, TPx, Momentum, Comcast and Cbeyond.

"We are pleased to welcome Jamie to lead the team at Cloudli," said Jeff Tung, partner at CPS Capital, Toronto-based private equity firm and investor in Cloudli. "The fresh perspective, insight and energy that he brings will steer us through the next phase of our evolution and help us achieve new milestones as a unified Cloudli team."

Minner succeeds former CEO Gavin Macomber, who successfully led Cloudli for over three years, achieving substantial growth and acquiring companies like Omnivigil and ConnectMeVoice during his tenure.

"There are exciting times ahead in the business communications industry," said Minner. "For Cloudli, the future is bright, and I look forward to growing with the Cloudli team as we embrace new challenges and attain new heights."

About Cloudli

Cloudli Communications delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, our key solutions include work-from-anywhere unified communications solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and industry-leading IP fax solutions that prioritize security and flexibility, without compromising deliverability and reliability. With a clientele exceeding 9,000 that spans the United States and Canada, Cloudli helps businesses across North America better communicate with their customers - how, where and when they want - without compromising security, reliability and efficiency. Find us on the web , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .??

Cloudli Communications is owned by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm. ###

