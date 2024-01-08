Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,912,024.18
|6.1718
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,042,930.00
|EUR
|0
|17,093,382.74
|5.6174
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|38,378,583.52
|8.3198
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|817,976.00
|GBP
|50,000.00
|6,362,436.32
|7.7783
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,573,544.44
|100.8837