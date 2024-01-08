Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Signs Strategic Agreement with CRH for Electric Off-Highway Trucks and Charging Solutions

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced it has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH (NYSE: CRH) to advance the deployment of Caterpillar's zero-exhaust emissions solutions. CRH is the number one aggregates producer in North America and the first company in that industry to sign such an agreement with Caterpillar.

The agreement is focused on accelerating the deployment of Caterpillar's 70 to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America . Through the agreement, CRH will participate in Caterpillar's Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications. CRH will also provide voice of customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry.

"We are pleased to work with CRH, as our first aggregates industry customer, to expand our electrification solutions beyond mining. When it comes to sustainability, the quarry and aggregates industry requires diverse solutions. Our collaboration with CRH is an exciting opportunity to learn together and gain valuable insights into how our products can best support CRH's long-term objectives to decarbonize its operations," said Resource Industries Group President Denise Johnson .

The collaboration supports CRH's climate-related objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by utilizing more sustainable equipment. CRH has set a target to deliver a 30% reduction in absolute carbon emissions by 2030 (from a 2021 base year) and an ambition to be a net-zero business by 2050.

Scott Parson, President, CRH Americas Materials Solutions said, "At CRH, we recognize that collaboration and innovation are critical to delivering our industry-leading decarbonization targets and achieving our ambition of net-zero by 2050. Through this partnership with Caterpillar, we will advance the use of sustainable equipment in our operations and build on our shared commitment to a low-carbon future."

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe . As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE. For more information visit: www.crh.com.

