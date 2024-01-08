Anzeige
Stryker Corporation: Stryker announces 2023 sales surpassed $20 billion

Portage, Michigan, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it surpassed $20 billion in annual sales for the first time in its history during the month of December, 2023.

"We are excited to surpass this major milestone and to share with our employees as we have our kick-off meetings for 2024," said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "This means that we are positively impacting more customers and patients than ever."

Stryker will disclose additional information regarding its 2023 financial results during its Q4 and Full Year Earnings Call, scheduled for January 30, 2024.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


