PharmAla Biotech: PharmAla-1 Molecule Receives US Patent Prosecution Highway Acceptance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:PMBHF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is proud to announce that it has received approval to move its PharmAla-1 (P1) molecule through the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Prosecution Highway pathway based on the positive Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) initial office action previously announced by PharmAla.

"The dawn of MDMA as a therapeutic molecule is just beginning, and while we are actively working to treat patients with that molecule, we are also looking towards a future with novel molecular assets," said Nick Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "P-1 is one of a number of next-generation assets which we are developing, and which promise to bring together both increased safety, and highly beneficial effects like increased neuroplasticity."

The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) speeds up the examination process for corresponding applications filed in participating intellectual property offices. Under PPH, participating patent offices have agreed that when an applicant receives a ruling from a first patent office indicating that at least one claim is allowable, the applicant may request fast track examination of corresponding claims. PharmAla-1 was first discovered through computational in-silico modelling exercises via PharmAla Biotech's partnership with the University of Windsor, for which PharmAla has also received a grant from the Ontario Centres for Innovation. Proof-of-concept testing for P-1 showed significant efficacy and pro-social effect at dosage levels far lower than MDMA, PharmAla's primary comparator molecule, as well as excellent safety pharmacology. P-1 is not considered a controlled substance anywhere in the world.

PharmAla will attend the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco on January 8-11th, where it intends to share the recent developments for P-1 and its other research programs with potential pharmaceutical industry partners.

For more information, please visit www.PharmAla.ca , where you can sign up to receive regular new updates.



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.