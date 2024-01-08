MGP Ingredients, Inc.: MGP Promotes Amel Pasagic to Chief Commercial Officer

ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading supplier of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amel Pasagic to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective today. As Chief Commercial Officer, Pasagic will be responsible for all commercial activities across MGP's three business segments.



Pasagic will leverage business intelligence and insights gained while serving as MGP's Chief Information Officer, where he built a data-driven culture and applied predictive data insights across MGP locations in Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Mexico, and Northern Ireland.

"Amel's wealth of experience and his unique strategic view of our business will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for MGP," said David Bratcher, MGP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are fortunate to have Amel assume this new role and look forward to his leadership as we continue to leverage the solid foundation we have established and seize the significant opportunities that remain ahead of us."

Pasagic joined MGP as Vice President, Information Technology, when the company acquired Luxco, Inc. and its affiliated companies in April 2021. He was promoted to the newly created role of Chief Information Officer for MGP in July that year. Prior to the acquisition, he served in a variety of IT leadership roles with increasing responsibility during his 10 years with Luxco. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from Webster University.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys and gins, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope Bourbon, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

