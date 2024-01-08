Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
WKN: A1C1PB | ISIN: NO0003070609 | Ticker-Symbol: I8X
Berlin
08.01.24
16:15 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,001
-1,96 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2024 | 16:06
55 Leser
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: Registration of share consolidation (reverse split) in IDEX Biometrics - 8 Jan 2024

Reference is made to the notice on 21 December 2023 about the five-to-one share consolidation (reverse split) resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on the same day, agenda item 3.

The consolidation has been registered. Following the registration, the company's share capital remains NOK 209,551,597.50, but is now divided into 279,402,130 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.75.

For the avoidance of doubt, the registration does not affect the dates set forth in the notice of key information relating to the share consolidation and trading of old and new shares, issued on 21 December 2023.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 8 January 2024 at 16:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


