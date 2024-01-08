Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and SEALSQ to Showcase its Security Services and Semiconductors for IoT Device Manufacturers Adopting the Matter Protocol at CES 2024

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

January 8, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that together with its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, will be participating at the CES 2024 which will be taking place from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

This year, WISeKey and SEALSQ will be focused on providing comprehensive security services and semiconductors to tackle some of the current IoT device manufacturer's most challenging needs: achieving fast and cost-effective compliance with Protocols like Matter for Smart Home or the US Cyber Trust Mark, and developing solutions for the Electric Vehicle "plug & charge" market.

SEALSQ: Your Gateway to Advanced Device Security

SEALSQ, a wholly owned subsidiary of WISeKey (www.sealsq.com), offers expedited access to Device Attestation Certificates (DACs) through INeS, our managed "PKI as a Service" platform. This service eliminates the need for extensive hardware infrastructure investments. Each manufacturer can securely manage the lifecycle of certificates and devices via a dedicated cloud-based application. Additionally, SEALSQ will showcase our range of FIPS Certified Secure Elements, complete with pre-provisioned keys and DACs, fully compatible with Matter Protocol.

Electric Vehicle charging: Innovative solutions for a Plug & Charge experience

SEALSQ will present a set of solutions specifically designed for the Electric Vehicle Plug & Charge service as defined by the latest ISO 15118 standard. The solutions leverage PKI, Certified Semiconductors and Provisioning Services in a single security offering adapted to the specific needs of EV charging market players. It is already being evaluated and implemented in the field by major players in the EV Charging segment in Europe.

Matter Protocol: The Forefront of Smart Home Innovation

Matter Protocol, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), is quickly becoming the leading standard for smart home devices. WISeKey's Root Certificate Authority (CA) has proudly been approved by the CSA for Matter device attestation, making us a Product Attestation Authority (PAA).

Accelerating Smart Home Device Production

Our combined efforts aim to provide smart home device manufacturers with a faster route to market, leveraging cost-effective and streamlined design processes for Matter compliant products.

US Cyber Trust Mark: The New IoT trust Label

Launched by the White House and the FCC, the Cyber Trust Mark will require IoT devices in the US to align with cybersecurity criteria from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and especially NIST IR8425 guidelines emphasizing secure default passwords, data protection, regular software updates, and incident detection. SEALSQ launched a dedicated service to bring tools and support to any IoT device manufacturer willing to achieve compliance to the "US Cyber Trust Mark" leveraging its expertise in Security by Design.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

WISeKey IoT's vast install base, spanning over 1.5 billion microchips across diverse IoT sectors, positions us uniquely at the IoT forefront. Our technology, underpinned by OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT), offers secure authentication and identification in both physical and virtual environments for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

Join Us at CES® - The Epicenter of Global Innovation

CES® is not just a tech event; it's the nexus of global innovation - the platform where industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries converge. Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES is the definitive stage for unveiling groundbreaking technologies and forging industry-altering partnerships.

Let's Meet and Explore the Possibilities

We invite you to join us at this prestigious event to explore how our solutions can empower your business. Our team of experts will be available for personalized discussions and to provide insights into our latest offerings and innovations. Feel free to book a meeting by contacting us at sales@wisekey.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

