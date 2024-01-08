Marketing Card Technology, LLC: Marketing Card Technology Expands Digital Print Platform With SCREEN Truepress Jet520NX

New Equipment Joins Previously Installed Jet520HD at Darien, IL, MCT Facility

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT) is pleased to announce the installation of its new state-of-the-art SCREEN Truepress Jet520NX Full-Color Variable Printing System. The purchase marks the latest of several capital investments MCT made in 2023 to meet increased demand for swift turnaround on highly personalized, hyper-targeted direct mail. This latest acquisition is part of MCT's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology, enhancing customer satisfaction, and meeting the evolving needs of direct marketers.





Exceptional Beauty, Optimal Responsiveness

The Truepress Jet520NX runs a wide range of paper options, up to 12pt, employing robust CMYK and monochrome inks and high resolution to deliver impeccable print quality. Engineered for rapid start-ups, on-the-fly RIP, and minimized idle time, this state-of-the-art system more than doubles MCT's capacity to produce sophisticated, highly personalized digital direct mail.

Exceptional Features, Optimal Results

Sri Lala, MCT's Vice President of Direct Mail, expressed enthusiasm for the Truepress Jet520NX, stating, "Our customers' direct mail needs have evolved rapidly. Because of the increased cost of postage, many direct marketers rely on highly personalized messaging that is hyper-targeted to members of a diverse audience. Our robust SCREEN platform strengthens our ability to meet our customers' personalization needs at a competitive cost. Building on the success of our initial SCREEN Truepress Jet520HD, the Jet520NX was a natural choice. Customers will experience the benefits of heightened efficiency, superior color definition, a spot color editor, and run speeds reaching up to 180 meters per minute."

Why now?

MCT CEO Push Venkitasamy shed light on the strategic timing of the purchase, saying, "Our 2023 capital investments were designed to elevate performance and reliability within a more streamlined system. The Truepress Jet520NX perfectly aligns with the rising demand for personalization, speed, and efficiency."

Installation of the SCREEN Truepress Jet520NX took place at the Darien, Illinois, facility the week of December 11, 2023. With training now completed, the press will be in operation for January projects. This significant upgrade reinforces MCT's position as a leader in delivering exceptional, personalized direct mail solutions.

Marketing Card Technology is an EMV-Co-approved, U.S.-based, and minority-owned provider of card manufacturing and direct mail services. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, MCT provides plastic and paper cards used for payments, gifting, access, ticketing, ID, membership, and marketing promotions. MCT's direct mail operation in Darien, Illinois, mails up to 1.5 million direct mail pieces daily on behalf of businesses, nonprofits, and public organizations nationwide.

Contact Information

Push Venkitasamy

President & CEO

push@mctechnology.com

331-801-7557

SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC

