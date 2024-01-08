Amplio Learning Technologies Inc.: Amplio Speech & Language Secures Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Certification: A Milestone for Special Education Edtech

MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Amplio Speech & Language has received Digital Promise's Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products: Product Certification, marking a significant achievement for special education edtech. This certification is a reliable indicator for educators and families seeking edtech products grounded in learning science research.

Amplio Speech & Language has earned the Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products: Product Certification from Digital Promise.

Amplio's certification reflects their commitment to incorporating research on learning science into their product design, making this basis transparent and accessible. "This certification from Digital Promise is a major milestone, affirming our dedication to evidence-based speech-language solutions," said Amplio CEO Din Heiman. "It demonstrates our commitment to providing tools that are innovative and research-grounded, especially in these demanding times for special education."

Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials at Digital Promise, emphasized the importance of incorporating learning research into edtech product design. She congratulated Amplio Speech & Language for successfully integrating research into their product development.

Amplio Speech & Language is an innovative suite of evidence-based speech and language therapy programs, designed to meet the unique needs of special education, currently serving around 3,000 students and educators. The certification aligns with Digital Promise's mission to promote edtech solutions informed by educational research. Since its launch in February 2020, the Research-Based Design Product Certification has recognized over 70 products, with Amplio Speech & Language now joining this group of edtech innovators.

The certification process, based on a competency-based learning framework, involves consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, Learning Sciences experts, and educators across the U.S. More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

About Amplio

Amplio is reimagining the delivery of special education services, combining evidence-based interventions with tools for managing caseloads and administrative tasks. Starting with speech, language, literacy, and dyslexia, Amplio optimizes therapy time and maximizes impact. For more information, visit Amplio's website and follow @ampliolearning.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators to build powerful networks and tackle grand challenges. It aims to provide people at every life stage with learning experiences to thrive in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise.

