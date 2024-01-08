Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 300,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 2,496,742 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.