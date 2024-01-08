Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
08.01.24
09:49 Uhr
126,00 Euro
+1,20
+0,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2024 | 17:53
SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: half-year statement on the liquidity contract

SES-imagotag: half-year statement on the liquidity contract

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, appointed Natixis and Oddo BHF SCA on 1 July 2021, to implement a liquidity contract on its ordinary shares, for a duration of one year, renewable by mutual accord.

Under this liquidity contract, on December 31, 2023, the dedicated liquidity account contained the following resources:

· 1,964 shares

· €2,392,193

As a reminder, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account upon implementation of the liquidity contract:

· 7,765 shares

· €314,849

For the period spanning July 1 to December 31, 2023, a total of 4,275 buy transactions were executed, and 4,128 sell transactions were executed.

During the same period, the traded volumes were as follows:

· Buy transactions: 185,870 shares and €20,551,240

· Sell transactions: 189,483 shares and €21,010,708

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmlxlp1maGmUl26fap2ZaZSWb5qUx5TFbZeWxZZoZ53Gmp1hnWZkmpjGZnFkmm5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83598-liquidity-contract-2024-01-08.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
