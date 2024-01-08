With the acquisition of I&O Research,

Ipsos becomes the Public Affairs leader

in the Netherlands

Paris, January 8th, 2024 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of I&O Research, the largest research agency in the public sector in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1996, I&O Research has established strong relationships with clients at all levels of public administrations, institutions and NGOs. Renowned for their expertise in social and political surveys, the company has significant operations in data production and analysis capabilities, as well as a large knowledge panel.

The combination of the two teams will represent 250 professionals and operate under the name of Ipsos I&O. This organization will create new business opportunities for governments and international institutions such as the European Community, the Netherlands being Europe's fifth largest research market country.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "In line with our 2025 strategy, we continue to strengthen our position in work for governments and the public sector. This new acquisition will bring I&O Research's gold standard operations together with Ipsos' best-in-class research. The combined organization will enable our clients to benefit from expanded operational resources and infrastructure, as well as leading analysis capabilities."

Gerben Huijgen, Managing Director of I&O Research: "We are excited about the fit of I&O Research with Ipsos and convinced that this combination will bring greater value to our people and clients. Our shared commitment to quality, innovation and integrity signals exciting opportunities."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment