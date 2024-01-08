NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series: New Heroes Debut in the Gaming and Creating Universe With AI as Their Superpower

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES - NVIDIA today announced the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series family of GPUs - including the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - which supercharge the latest games and form the core of AI-powered PCs.



This latest iteration of NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs delivers up to 52 shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS and 836 AI TOPS to supercharge gaming and creating - and provide the power to develop new entertainment worlds and experiences. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER starts from $599.

PC gamers demand the very best in visual quality, and AI-powered NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Super Resolution, Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction combine with ray tracing to offer stunning worlds - just a click away in titles such as Diablo IV, Pax Dei and Horizon Forbidden West. With DLSS, seven out of eight pixels can be AI-generated, accelerating full ray tracing by up to 4x with better image quality.

"For everyone from gaming enthusiasts to creative professionals, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are simply awesome upgrades," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. "GeForce RTX SUPER cards support over 500 RTX games and applications and will have users prepared for the wave of generative AI apps coming to PC."

An AI-Powered Leap in PC Computing

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are the ultimate way to experience AI on PCs. Specialized AI Tensor Cores deliver up to 836 AI TOPS to deliver transformative capabilities for AI in gaming, creating and everyday productivity. The rich software stack built on top of RTX GPUs further accelerates AI.

NVIDIA TensorRT is software for high-performance deep learning inference, which includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for inference applications. TensorRT-LLM for Windows is an open-source library that accelerates inference performance for the latest large language models. In AI workloads, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER generates video over 1.5x faster and images over 1.7x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti.

For games, AI-powered DLSS provides greater in-game immersion. Meanwhile, generative AI applications like Adobe Photoshop take advantage of Tensor Cores to speed productivity and keep creative workflows moving. And for productivity, NVIDIA Broadcast can remove background noise and provide seamless virtual backgrounds.

With GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs, users can unlock the full potential of AI on Windows PCs.

A 4K Monster: The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER powers fully ray-traced games in 4K resolution. At 1.4x faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti without DLSS Frame Generation, the RTX 4080 SUPER delivers blistering performance with traditional rasterization. With 836 AI TOPS, DLSS Frame Generation delivers an extra performance boost, making the RTX 4080 SUPER twice as fast as the RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 4080 SUPER features more cores and faster memory for a performance edge. It will be available starting Jan. 31 from $999.

Precision Gaming: The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is the ideal GPU for maxing out games at super-high frame rates at 1440p, and up to 4K. Compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, it has more cores, an increased frame buffer to 16GB, and a 256-bit memory bus, providing a significant memory bandwidth increase to 672 GB/sec. It is 1.6x faster than a RTX 3070 Ti and 2.5x with DLSS 3. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will be available starting Jan. 24 at $799.

Perfectly Balanced: The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

The RTX 4070 SUPER arrives with 20% more cores than the RTX 4070, making it faster than an RTX 3090 at a fraction of the power. With DLSS 3, its lead stretches to 1.5x faster. It will be available starting Jan. 17 at $599.

Where to Buy

For the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and 4070 SUPER, an NVIDIA Founders Edition Design will be available direct from NVIDIA.com and select retailers. Custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models for all GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs, will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Benjamin Berraondo

Director of Global PR, GeForce

NVIDIA Corporation

+44 7979 384482

bberraondo@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of our products, services, and technologies, including GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series family of GPUs (including the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER), NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs, NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVIDIA TensorRT, and NVIDIA Broadcast are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce RTX, and TensorRT are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4459df7-133f-4013-951d-71c4436a1156

GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series Family

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series family of GPUs supercharge the latest games and form the core...