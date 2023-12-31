Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A0ESMG | ISIN: FR0010259150
Tradegate
08.01.24
09:30 Uhr
107,90 Euro
-0,50
-0,46 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2024 | 18:06
Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen - Half year statement - 2023 12 31

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 8th, 2024 - Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 22,044 shares
  • €2,808,813.12

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 12,751 shares
  • €3,137,934.80

Between July 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023 have been executed:

  • 2,722 purchase transactions
  • 2,325 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 333,410 shares and €37,801,851.90 to the purchase
  • 328,714 shares and €37,259,819.00 to the sell

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
