Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen - Half year statement - 2023 12 31

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 8th, 2024 - Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 22,044 shares
- €2,808,813.12
It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,934.80
Between July 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023 have been executed:
- 2,722 purchase transactions
- 2,325 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 333,410 shares and €37,801,851.90 to the purchase
- 328,714 shares and €37,259,819.00 to the sell