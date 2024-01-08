Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.: Wolters Kluwer processes a record 350,000+ Form 5500 filings

ftwilliam.com's Form 5500 software exceeded 99.995% software uptime over recent filing season

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com, the market's leading provider of content and solutions for retirement plan service providers, is announcing its most successful season to date for Form 5500 filing. The Form 5500 Software Module available via ftwilliam.com, Wolters Kluwer's cloud-based employee benefits software, was used to process more than 350,000 filings in 2022 - an 18% increase over 2021.

Rocco Impreveduto , VP of Transactional, Retirement and e-commerce at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., said: "Our successful Form 5500 season, in addition to our world-class Net Promoter Scores, and extraordinary customer satisfaction ratings, further solidify our position as the market-leading workflow software for retirement plan service providers. We continue to invest in our solution with a goal of exceeding customer expectations."

According to a combination of Department of Labor reporting, internal tracking and publicly available data, ftwilliam.com now accounts for nearly 40% of all Form 5500 filings. This makes ftwilliam.com the largest of any online filing service provider. Meanwhile, the product support team has continued to resolve customer inquiries in less than an hour, while more than 99% of the Form 5500 filings created on ftwilliam.com in 2022 were accepted by the U.S. Department of Labor on the first attempt.

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com product suite offers pension and employee benefits professionals the advantage of fully web-based software that streamlines tasks in the areas of government form filings, retirement plan document generation, and annual compliance testing.

