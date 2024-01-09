Kia Corporation: Kia launches Platform Beyond Vehicle business at CES 2024 to go 'Beyond Mobility'

Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) goes 'Beyond Mobility', with adaptability that stands 'Ready to Answer Every Question'

Customized vehicles and solutions will enhance versatility and open up limitless possibilities, catering to both businesses and individuals

Five Kia PBV concept models unveiled at CES 2024 - three Concept PV5 derivatives, Concept PV7 and Concept PV1

Kia Concept PV5 to enter mass production in 2025

PBV platform offers users a blank canvas to redefine how space and mobility can adapt to their needs by providing exceptional flexibility through radical modularity

Three-phase PBV road map will transform the mobility landscape, with more models, advanced software and bespoke services to come

Concept EV3, Concept EV4 and EV6 GT and EV9 production models showcase an 'EV Life for Everyone'

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has revealed its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) future strategy at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Kia's PBV business will initially be based around the introduction of an all-new, modular vehicle, previewed by the Kia Concept PV5.

This future vision was presented alongside a multi-phase plan that will see PBVs revolutionize the mobility industry while helping to advance Hyundai Motor Group's ambitions in robotics, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), and autonomous driving.

Kia PBVs are a total mobility solution that combines fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions based on the Hyundai Motor Group's software-to-everything, or SDx, strategy. As a Platform Beyond Vehicle, Kia PBVs will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles by redefining the concept of space thanks to advanced, tailored interiors that provide ultimate freedom and flexibility.

"Kia's PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimized vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances," said Ho Sung Song, Kia President and CEO.

"Kia PBVs will be an enabler of business innovation thanks to our customer-centric management system, EV mass production expertise, and the Hyundai Motor Group's rapidly developing SDx strategy and related future businesses. We are excited to show that we are fully prepared to become the first mover in the global PBV market," he added.

