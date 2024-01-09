

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced that Joanna Geraghty, currently the company's president and chief operating officer, will succeed Robin Hayes as chief executive officer, effective February 12, 2024. Hayes will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors until that time, at which point Geraghty will join the Board. Hayes will serve as a strategic advisor to the company over the coming months.



JetBlue expects fourth quarter 2023 results at the better end of the guidance ranges provided in its December 7, 2023 update, based on preliminary results. The company said in December that it projected a loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 7.0 to 4.0 percent for the fourth quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.32 per share on a revenue decline of 6.20 percent to $2.26 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



JetBlue said it will provide additional details on its earnings call on January 30, 2024.



