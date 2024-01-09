

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) said it appointed Leslie Campbell as Chairman of the Board effective January 5, 2024.



Campbell has served on PetMeds' Board since 2018 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Campbell previously served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.



As Chairman, Campbell succeeds Gian Fulgoni, who will remain a member of the Board and its various committees and continue to chair the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.



