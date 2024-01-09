Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Quasar Markets, a cutting-edge fintech company powered by AI-driven financial market research, is set to launch on February 2. The company aims to redefine the world of finance by changing the way investors and financial professionals access and use artificial intelligence (AI). Founded by CEO and Wall Street veteran trader Steven E. Orr, Quasar Markets is poised to become a game-changer in the financial technology industry with its pioneering and integrated AI capability propelled by an unprecedented "data lake" of over 15,000 data sources.





Quasar Markets Launches Feb. 2 with a Pioneering FinTech Platform That Redefines the AI User Experience

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/193641_e70bcc49542a5876_002full.jpg

Quasar Markets' goal is to be the "One Platform, Unlimited Possibilities" destination for financial information. Fintech companies can also implement Quasar Markets as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for their users.

Currently, Quasar Markets is in the final stages of fundraising and will showcase the platform at peripheral events of the 54th World Economic Forum on Jan. 15-19 in Davos, Switzerland.

"Being a Wall Street trader for 33 years, Quasar Markets was born out of my idea for a superior flow of information from thousands of sources to aid investors," said Orr, the Wall Street visionary behind the new company. "We want to create a personalized one-stop shop for financial information."

Quasar Markets has been fine-tuned over years of thought and planning by Orr and the need for an agnostic financial technology ecosystem. "I wanted to create a truly world-class, high-quality fintech company," Orr said, "making the trader more efficient with quality, highly refined data from multiple sources. Traders are now looking at too many screens, and they are confined by their legacy applications. Our financial and lifestyle platform encourages trader choices and puts the power of AI in their hands to support decision-making," he adds. "Platforms today are either B2B or B2C, but Quasar Markets is built for B2X, everybody!"

"AI is already revolutionary...We're revolutionizing AI to make it more useful, taking machine learning to the next level of fintech," said Quasar Markets Chairman Rakesh Gupta, Chairman and CEO of New York-based KiwiTech, a leading AI services company. "We are uniquely positioned to help customers with the practical implementation of AI so they can transform data into business insights, make informed decisions, and overcome real-world challenges."

Quasar Markets provides stock quotes and research, news, sports, weather, and the ability to add video and instant messaging. Users can sign up for a free, basic membership or subscribe for just $14.99 per month for a premium, ad-free experience.

Key features of the Quasar Markets AI-powered platform include:

Data Integration: Quasar Markets aggregates data from over 15,000 sources, including renowned institutions such as EDGAR, FRED, the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, and the IMF. This extensive data pool forms the foundation of the platform's AI capabilities.

Customizable Watchlists: Users can create personalized watchlists for different stocks, enabling them to monitor their investments more effectively.

Comprehensive Technical Information: The platform provides access to technical information and charts from diverse sources, allowing users to make informed decisions.

"Web3, powered by Blockchain technology, is changing the world as we know it," Orr said. "As it makes inroads into our lives, organizations must embark on a Web3 journey to enable new business models while promoting transparency, efficiency, and security. Traditional software development methods often prove inadequate in a world that's moving at the speed of digital. Businesses need to become more flexible and agile to meet digital disruption head-on."

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers innovative solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen AI & Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Steven E. Orr

Email: steven@quasarmarkets.com

Organization: Quasar Markets

Address: Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543, US

Phone: +1 (202) 841-9009

Website: https://quasarmarkets.com/

