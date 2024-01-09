

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - The court-appointed expert has submitted his opinion in the ongoing legal dispute between the insolvency administrator of Qimonda AG and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) at Munich Regional Court I, a case that has been pending since the end of 2010.



In 2006, Infineon carved out its memory business and transferred it to Qimonda by way of two contributions in kind. At the beginning of 2009, Qimonda filed for insolvency at the Munich Local Court.



The insolvency administrator claims, among other things, that the memory business carved out by Infineon was not recoverable and is suing for reimbursement of the difference to the issue amounts of the shares issued toInfineon in the course of the carve-out of Qimonda.



The expert determines a negative value of 72.3 million euros for the domestic business and a negative value of 1.045 billion euros for the foreign business.



The value of the memory business transferred by Infineon to Qimonda, as now determined by the expert, is therefore by an amount of 1.72 billion euros below the relevant values for the contributions in kind totaling 600 million euros.



The submission of the opinion represents an interim step in the pending legal dispute..



Infineon noted that it will examine the opinion now submitted in detail.



As of 30 September 2023, provisions totaling 212 million euros were recognized in connection with Qimonda.



