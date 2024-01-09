Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of ISLM (Islamic Coin) on January 9, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ISLM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.





ISLM (Islamic Coin) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain, uniting sustainability-focused developers and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance, with 10% of each issuance dedicated to the Evergreen DAO, a non-profit endowment, for lasting impact in the Muslim community.

Introducing Islamic Coin: Ethical Blockchain Currency for Sustainable Muslim Communities

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of ISLM (Islamic Coin), a pioneering cryptocurrency, specifically tailored to align with the principles of Islamic finance. It operates on the HAQQ Network, a blockchain infrastructure designed to be both scalable and interoperable, ensuring ethical and Shariah-compliant transactions. Islamic Coin aims to bridge the gap between traditional Islamic financial values and the modern digital economy, offering a unique solution for the global 2 billion Muslim community, which accounts for a significant portion of the world's population. This innovative approach positions Islamic Coin not just as a digital currency but as a tool for promoting ethical financial practices in line with Islamic teachings.

HAQQ Network, which underpins Islamic Coin, is built on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, ensuring fast transaction finality and lower energy consumption compared to traditional Proof-of-Work systems. HAQQ is Ethereum compatible, allowing developers to build and deploy vanilla applications using familiar tools and languages. Additionally, it supports the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) Protocol, enhancing its interoperability with other blockchain systems. Such technical features make HAQQ a robust and versatile platform for diverse applications beyond finance, like social networking, gaming platforms and educational projects.

One of the key features of Islamic Coin and the HAQQ Network is the Shariah Oracle. This mechanism ensures that transactions and smart contracts featured on the HAQQ wallet adhere to Islamic ethical standards. The Oracle operates as an on-chain registry, allowing only Shariah-compliant smart contracts to be whitelisted for interaction through the HAQQ Wallet. This feature provides Muslim users and ESG-driven investors with the assurance that their investments and transactions align with their ethical and religious beliefs.

In addition to its technological and ethical foundations, Islamic Coin aims to have a significant impact on Islamic finance and the broader global financial ecosystem. With its commitment to ethical principles, it offers interest-free investments, halal trading, and opportunities for charitable giving. Islamic Coin's innovative approach to combining tradition with modern technology holds the potential to revolutionize how Islamic finance is practiced, making it more accessible and relevant in the digital age. This positions Islamic Coin as not just a cryptocurrency but a movement towards a more inclusive and ethically-aligned financial future.

About ISLM Token

ISLM token is the native digital currency of the HAQQ Network, designed to act as the bridge between Islamic finance and the web3 industry while adhering to its ethical principles. As a Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency, ISLM offers a unique proposition in the world of digital finance, catering specifically to the needs of the global Muslim community. Its utility encompasses paying transaction fees, facilitating governance, and enabling staking within the HAQQ Network, a blockchain framework that emphasizes ethical finance, transparency, and community engagement. The ISLM token represents a significant stride in marrying the technological advancements of blockchain with the centuries-old traditions of Islamic finance, aiming to provide a modern financial tool that respects religious and ethical guidelines.

Based on HAQQ, ISLM has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). As of August 2023, the ISLM token distribution includes 2.93 billion to private sale buyers, 1 billion reserved for future private sales, 3 billion as founders' rewards, 5.47 billion for partners and advisors, 5.48 billion in business reserve (with 1 billion reserved for future core team incentives), 0.12 billion in circulation, and 2 billion allocated to the Evergreen DAO. The HAQQ-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 9, 2024. Investors who are interested in ISLM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

