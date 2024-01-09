

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and unemployment from Eurozone are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany industrial production for November. Output is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in October.



At 2.30 am ET, industrial production data is due from Hungary. Economists forecast output to fall 0.7 percent annually in November after a 3.2 percent drop in October.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is expected to narrow to EUR 7.9 billion in November from EUR 8.6 billion in October.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is seen rising to 7.9 percent from 7.8 percent in October.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area unemployment data. Economists forecast the rate to remain at 6.5 percent in November.



At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to keep the benchmark rate at 5.75 percent.



