Executive Global Officially Announces Winners of Prestigious 2023 Awards

LONDON, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has officially announced the winners of the distinguished 2023 annual awards, which continue to highlight the companies and pioneering executives who are fundamentally shaping their industries for the better.

The Executive Global Awards celebrate the most exemplary standards of professional achievement, innovation, and excellence internationally, showcasing the world's premier organisations and were conceived to showcase the finest institutions and truly enterprising individuals responsible for raising the bar of excellence.

This year's award winners ranged from a number of sectors including banking and insurance, to finance and real estate. Company capacity did not serve as a prohibiting factor for the judging panel to arrive at this year's selection of trailblazers delivering an exemplary contribution to the global marketplace. Some of the selection criteria included customer service, industry impact, market presence, sustainability, reliability and innovation, as well as corporate social responsibility. We would like to congratulate the 2023 award winners and look forward to their continued success, as they continue to set the benchmark for others to follow.

To view the complete list of 2023 award winners, please visit:

https://www.executive-global.com/award-winners-2023

