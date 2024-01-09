Centamin PLC Announces Encouraging Maiden EDX Drill Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Centamin announces the results of its maiden drill programme on the Company's Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") landholding in Egypt and provides an update on the anticipated exploration programme for 2024. The Company's EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of greenfield exploration tenements within Egypt's Nubian Shield - a highly prospective geological belt which has not been explored using modern exploration methods.
MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: "Through the application of our systematic approach to assessing the geological potential of our Egyptian exploration portfolio, our team has delivered an encouraging set of maiden drill results across several targets within the Nugrus block, which is adjacent to our operating mine, the Sukari Gold Mine.
Supported by a pending new mining regulatory and fiscal regime, these results underpin Egypt's emergence as an attractive exploration jurisdiction which Centamin is uniquely positioned to leverage given our experience and long standing position in-country.
We have an exciting work programme budgeted for 2024 which includes delineating potential resources and further drill targets in Egypt as part of our growth strategy, which has already increased pre-depletion Group reserves by 3.5Moz over the last three years."
DRILL HIGHLIGHTS
Centamin completed a 16,216 metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") maiden drill programme across eight targets on the Nugrus block which is located adjacent to the Sukari Mining Concession. Significant drill intercepts include:
· Little Sukari prospect (28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine):
- 46m at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") from 91m downhole
- 77m at 1.84 g/t Au from 44m
- 69m at 2.01 g/t Au from 81m
- 46m at 2.14 g/t Au from 116m
- 29m at 2.71 g/t Au from 2m
· Umm Majal prospect (23km west of Sukari Gold Mine):
- 18m at 2.33 g/t Au from 21m
- 15m at 1.46 g/t Au from 4m 8m at 2.67 g/t Au from 2m
- § 5m at 16.20 g/t Au from 44m
2024 EXPLORATION PROGRAMME
· Detailed geological mapping and ground geophysical (IP and magnetics) surveys to be carried out over the Nugrus prospects, Little Sukari and Umm Majal, in H1 2024.
· Up to 15,000 metres of RC and diamond core drilling budgeted for follow up drill testing at Little Sukari and Umm Majal, alongside preliminary metallurgical testing, a conceptual resource estimate and optimisation study to steer ongoing drilling. This programme may be expanded to include first pass drill testing of potential new Nugrus targets generated through ongoing exploration fieldwork.
· Results-driven exploration programme on the Um Rus block to be determined after receipt of the soil geochemistry results, expected in H1 2024.
· Bulk leach extractable gold ("BLEG") drainage sampling programme commenced on the Najd block in late December 2023 and will be ongoing throughout H1 2024.
· Generative exploration will continue across all the exploration licences, including soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling over gold-in-soil anomalies, and detailed geological mapping with the objective to identify new drill targets.
ABOUT CENTAMIN
Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life to 2035.
Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.
Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.
EASTERN DESERT EXPLORATION ("EDX"), EGYPT
The EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of highly prospective greenfield exploration tenements and represents a significant landholding of underexplored geological terrane. Based on remote sensing studies, including mapping of artisanal mining sites, the interpretation of satellite imagery and mineral mapping techniques, all three blocks of ground are considered to be highly prospective.
Centamin's EDX blocks are divided into three exploration licenses:
1. Nugrus block is 1,086km2 and adjacent to the Sukari Gold Mine 160km2 mining concession
2. Um Rus block is 524km2 and located 50km north of Sukari
3. Najd block is 1,374km2 and located southeast of the former El Sid gold mine.
Image 1: Centamin's Eastern Desert Exploration Licenses (Egypt) (LINK)
NUGRUS BLOCK
Exploration activity commenced in Q2 2022 with priority given to Nugrus given its proximity to the Sukari Mining Concession and consequent lowering of the threshold of potential economic discovery due to the possibility of utilising the Sukari processing infrastructure, subject to agreement with our local partners, the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority.
Since starting fieldwork, 741 BLEG samples, 18,257 soil samples and 3,066 rock chip samples have been collected across the Nugrus block. This systematic fieldwork initially delineated seven high priority drill targets for a maiden drill testing programme which commenced in May 2023. An eighth target (Wadi Marwah) was added mid-programme, following encouraging ongoing generative exploration results.
Image 2: Nugrus 2023 - Maiden drill targets (LINK)
The maiden RC drill programme was completed in Q4 2023, having drilled 16,216 metres. Drill fences were spaced at approximately 50-150 metres and drillholes at approximately 50-100 metres along the fences depending on target size and accessibility.
The Little Sukari prospect returned the most encouraging results of the programme. Zones of consistent gold mineralisation up to 30-60 metres wide occur over a strike length of at least 250 metres and extend at least 230 metres downdip to a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres below surface. Mineralisation remains open at depth.
Little Sukari derives its name from its geological and geochemical resemblance to the Sukari deposit, with mineralisation developed in a geochemically distinct granodioritic intrusive, emplaced in a shear zone that is developed within an ophiolitic "melange" succession like the wider host sequence at Sukari. The Little Sukari prospect is situated approximately 28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine.
Image 3: Little Sukari - Plan view of 2023 drilling collars, gold mineralisation outline and cross-section locations (LINK)
Image 4: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 5990 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
Image 5: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6080 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
Image 6: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6140 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
The Umm Majal prospect is located 5 km southeast of Little Sukari. The gold mineralisation is hosted in an altered granitoid that appears to be distinct from the host rocks at Little Sukari, but occurs within a similar ophiolitic-melange sequence. Mineralisation occurs over a strike length of 200-250 metres and the gold mineralised zone is up to 20 metres wide. Initial shallow drill testing has demonstrated gold mineralisation up to 30-40 metres below surface. No deep holes were drilled to test continuity at greater depths and the mineralisation remains open downdip.
2024 work programme
Up to 15,000 metres of both RC and core drilling is planned for Little Sukari, Umm Majal, and other nearby targets, starting in H1 2024 with results expected before the end of the year. Ground based induced-potential and magnetic geophysical surveying is planned to start in Q1 2024. A larger-scale airborne geophysical surveying is under consideration during the cooler winter months of 2024-2025 based on the successful proof of concept airborne geophysical survey undertaken over the 160km2 Sukari Concession during 2022. Detailed mapping of prospective targets will continue alongside generative exploration fieldwork throughout 2024.
UM RUS BLOCK
Exploration activities commenced in H2 2022 with systematic generative fieldwork carried out with the aim of identifying justifiable drill targets. Fieldwork comprised the collection of 302 BLEG samples, 2,700 soil samples, and 69 rock grab and chip samples. Soil sampling blocks were identified through BLEG anomalism, the occurrence of artisanal mining and favourable lithology and structure. This first phase of work was completed in December 2023. Soil geochemistry results are expected in early 2024 with follow up work, including drill testing of justifiable drill targets, to commence during 2024.
2024 work programme
Soil sampling based on the interpretation of earlier BLEG survey results was completed at the end of the 2023. Full results are expected during Q1 2024 with follow up generative exploration fieldwork to continue throughout 2024 leading to drill testing justifiable targets that may emerge.
NAJD BLOCK
During Q4 2023 a field camp was set up in the Najd block, and by late December 2023, a BLEG sampling programme had been initiated. The programme was designed based on a blend of geomorphological and lithostructural interpretation, spectral and alteration mapping, and the identification of artisanal mining sites, all of which were derived from satellite imagery.
2024 work programme
BLEG sampling will be carried out through Q1 2024. A follow up exploration programme will be driven by the results of the BLEG survey.
MODEL MINING EXPLOITATION AGREEMENT ("MMEA")
The MMEA was agreed in principle in 2023, as the investment framework that will apply to commercial discoveries within Centamin's three EDX exploration blocks and will take effect once signed and the Egyptian parliamentary approval is granted. This is anticipated during H1 2024 with exploration work progressing in parallel (link to original announcement here).
Under the MMEA, exploitation licenses will be issued for a 30-year stabilised fiscal and legal regime, including:
· 5% government net smelter royalty on revenue
· 22.5% corporate tax rate
· 15% government financial net profit interest (on post tax income)
· 0.5% community development contribution, and
· Life of mine commitments towards local employment, training and procurement.
SIGNIFICANT DRILL INTERCEPTS (>2 metres width)
Tenement ID
Prospect ID
Hole ID
From
To
Interval (m)
Grade
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC002
47
49
2
2.63
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC002
121
125
4
0.68
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC003
70
75
5
1.28
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC003
86
92
6
0.75
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC004
38
41
3
3.47
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC004
52
54
2
2.04
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC005
125
127
2
2.28
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC005
134
137
3
1.04
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC006
49
51
2
1.99
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC006
166
168
2
3.65
Nugrus Block
Ambaud North
ANRC007
95
97
2
3.94
Nugrus Block
including
96
97
1
7.36
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC004
15
17
2
3.3
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC007
80
82
2
1.51
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC009
91
93
2
8.12
Nugrus Block
including
92
93
1
14.5
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC009
98
100
2
4.47
Nugrus Block
including
99
100
1
8.31
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC010
30
36
6
6.49
Nugrus Block
including
31
32
1
28.8
Nugrus Block
including
33
34
1
6.14
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC010
108
111
3
0.58
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC011
81
83
2
1.93
Nugrus Block
Ambaud South
ASRC011
97
100
3
0.65
Nugrus Block
Jebel Rabdi
JRRC004
93
95
2
12.6
Nugrus Block
Jebel Rabdi
JRRC015
160
162
2
0.68
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC003
104
106
2
0.87
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC003
156
159
3
3.02
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC004
1
4
3
0.55
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC004
11
30
19
1.48
Nugrus Block
including
23
24
1
5.19
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC004
89
96
7
3.45
Nugrus Block
including
89
92
3
5.98
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
21
23
2
1.15
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
32
34
2
0.97
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
46
54
8
1.01
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
67
70
3
1.17
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
81
95
14
1.37
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
126
128
2
1.75
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC005
154
156
2
1.99
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC006
6
23
17
1.53
Nugrus Block
including
6
7
1
6.17
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC006
99
121
22
1.27
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC007
63
90
27
1.79
Nugrus Block
including
63
64
1
10.35
Nugrus Block
including
67
68
1
5.26
Nugrus Block
including
82
83
1
9.92
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC007
101
108
7
1.53
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC007
115
119
4
0.59
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC007
123
125
2
1.26
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC007
177
180
3
1.73
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC008
45
52
7
0.91
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC008
111
116
5
0.75
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC008
135
170
35
0.9
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC009
22
24
2
1.21
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC009
50
52
2
1.03
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC009
62
69
7
0.89
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC009
74
77
3
1.06
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC009
81
150
69
2.01
Nugrus Block
including
143
144
1
5.19
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC010
2
31
29
2.71
Nugrus Block
including
6
7
1
36.7
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC010
39
60
21
1.36
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC010
66
75
9
1.13
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC011
2
26
24
1.08
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC012
15
17
2
0.9
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC012
44
121
77
1.84
Nugrus Block
including
69
70
1
5.2
Nugrus Block
including
87
88
1
8.26
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC012
132
148
16
1.04
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC013
133
135
2
2.43
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC018
162
185
23
1.42
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC019
116
162
46
2.14
Nugrus Block
including
144
146
2
15.62
Nugrus Block
including
148
149
1
5.95
Nugrus Block
including
159
161
2
6.28
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC021
113
145
32
1.89
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC021
159
164
5
1.11
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC022
26
37
11
1.43
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC022
82
84
2
0.94
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC022
93
95
2
2.24
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC022
106
109
3
1.31
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC023
190
192
2
0.71
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC023
207
235
28
1.76
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC024
133
146
13
1.82
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC024
169
172
3
1.11
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC025
70
72
2
1.16
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC025
103
122
19
2.84
Nugrus Block
including
105
106
1
9.33
Nugrus Block
including
109
110
1
6.45
Nugrus Block
including
111
112
1
6.21
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC026
1
29
28
1.78
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC026
33
35
2
2.2
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC026
39
50
11
0.77
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC026
108
114
6
1.6
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC027
3
8
5
0.75
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC027
60
66
6
0.86
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC027
76
80
4
2.53
Nugrus Block
including
78
79
1
7.45
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC027
95
98
3
1.27
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC029
121
125
4
1.92
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
53
55
2
47.35
Nugrus Block
including
53
54
1
60.1
Nugrus Block
including
54
55
1
34.6
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
83
86
3
2.24
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
91
137
46
3.3
Nugrus Block
including
93
95
2
46.35
Nugrus Block
including
111
112
1
7.37
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
144
165
21
1.14
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
172
184
12
1.84
Nugrus Block
including
178
179
1
5.1
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
200
225
25
1.07
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC030
230
232
2
5.42
Nugrus Block
including
230
231
1
9.91
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC031
197
206
9
2.14
Nugrus Block
including
199
200
1
5.31
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC031
236
245
9
2.59
Nugrus Block
including
238
239
1
13.3
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC032
125
163
38
1.84
Nugrus Block
including
161
162
1
6.86
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC032
204
207
3
0.97
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC033
163
165
2
0.95
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC033
171
186
15
1.19
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC033
236
240
4
1.05
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC034
197
218
21
1.4
Nugrus Block
Little Sukari
LSRC034
227
230
3
10.82
Nugrus Block
including
229
230
1
9.58
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC001
47
55
8
0.78
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC001
62
69
7
1.54
Nugrus Block
including
68
69
1
5.67
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC001
76
78
2
3.13
Nugrus Block
including
76
77
1
5.46
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC002
2
10
8
2.67
Nugrus Block
including
7
8
1
7.89
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC002
29
40
11
0.59
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC002
55
57
2
0.79
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC003
4
19
15
1.46
Nugrus Block
including
16
18
2
5.87
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC003
24
33
9
0.82
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC004
27
29
2
0.8
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC005
21
29
8
1.25
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC006
21
39
18
2.33
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC006
49
55
6
1.12
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC006
73
76
3
1.31
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC007
5
23
18
0.96
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC007
30
38
8
0.67
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC008
47
50
3
0.74
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC009
8
10
2
1.11
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC009
71
77
6
1.2
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC009
93
95
2
1.24
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC009
100
107
7
0.84
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC010
7
20
13
1.13
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC010
30
34
4
1.31
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC010
50
54
4
1.71
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC011
44
49
5
16.2
Nugrus Block
including
45
46
1
5.48
Nugrus Block
including
48
49
1
80.9
Nugrus Block
Umm Majal
UMRC012
11
16
5
2.12
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC001
61
63
2
2.01
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC001
93
98
5
1.85
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC002
92
98
6
2.78
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
including
93
94
1
7.41
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC002
130
135
5
1.34
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC004
40
42
2
0.91
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC004
61
67
6
1.68
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
USRC006
67
69
2
14.58
Nugrus Block
Umm Shaw
including
67
68
1
27.3
Nugrus Block
Wadi Kiribi
KBRC002
0
7
7
0.5
Nugrus Block
Wadi Kiribi
KBRC004
23
25
2
6.41
Nugrus Block
including
24
25
1
9.12
Nugrus Block
Wadi Kiribi
KBRC004
68
71
3
4.29
Nugrus Block
including
70
71
1
11.45
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC007
117
119
2
1.08
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC007
183
185
2
0.57
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC008
132
134
2
1.14
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC009
0
2
2
0.99
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC010
1
7
6
2.27
Nugrus Block
including
6
7
1
6.5
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC011
8
16
8
2.07
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC011
49
55
6
0.79
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC013
13
28
15
0.72
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC014
31
35
4
1.46
Nugrus Block
Wadi Marwah
WMRC015
5
7
2
1.02
ENDNOTES
Sampling and analysis
RC samples are collected at one-metre intervals, split using a three-tier riffle splitter and weighed, bagged, and labelled at the drill site.
All samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, a subsidiary of ALS Global. Sample preparation takes place at their laboratory in Marsa Alam. All samples are crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and then pulverised to 85% passing -75 µm. Barren quartz washes are passed through all crushing equipment at the start of every shift, between batches of samples, and every 20 samples during sample crushing. Pulverising equipment is subjected to a barren quartz wash at the start of every shift, between sample batches, every ten samples during sample milling, as well as when mill pucks are changed.
ALS Minerals then transport the samples to their analytical laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland for analysis by 50 grams fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. The chain of custodianship is maintained throughout the shipping process. Samples returning values over 10 g/t gold are re-assayed gravimetrically.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Check samples including uncertified blank samples, certified reference materials ("standards"), and field duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 5 % each for a total of 15 check samples per 100 samples sent to the laboratory.
All assay results, including check sample results, are subject to standard QC before being captured into a Centamin-administered database.
Calculation of intercepts
Significant intercepts reported are calculated with minimum downhole lengths of two-metres using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au and including up to four consecutive metres of internal dilution. No top cuts are used. Internal intervals >5 g/t Au that occur within broader intercepts are reported separately as included intervals.
Mineralised intercepts are not true widths, but are presented as drilled, in other words, as apparent mineralised widths in the drill hole.
Qualified Person
Information of a scientific or technical nature in this document was prepared under the supervision of Qualified Person, Howard Bills, Head of Exploration at Centamin plc, for the exploration results.
The Qualified Person is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the issuer applying the test set out in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements with respect to future financial or operating performance. Such statements include "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlook" with respect to prospective financial performance, financial position, EBITDA, cash flows and other financial metrics that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" and "anticipates"." and include production outlook, operating schedules, production profiles, expansion and expansion plans, efficiency gains, production and cost guidance, capital expenditure outlook, exploration spend and other mine plans. Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 or other pandemic, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. Financial outlook and future-ordinated financial information contained in this news release is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook or future-ordinated financial information contained or referenced herein may not be appropriate and should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments at the date hereof, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
