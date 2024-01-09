

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 5-days highs of 157.23 against the euro and 143.43 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.88 and 144.22, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the yen edged up to 169.42 and 183.01 from yesterday's closing quotes of 170.01 and 183.80, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to 5-day highs of 96.41 and 89.71 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.89 and 90.10, respectively.



The yen edged up to 107.47 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 108.02.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 141.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the franc, 178.00 against the pound, 95.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.



