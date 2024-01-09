Seasoned Executive Will Launch Capital Solutions Practice in London, Providing a Full Range of Secondary Liquidity and Related Capabilities for EMEA

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital advisory services, today announced that Jonathan Abecassis has joined the firm's London office as a managing director in the firm's Private Capital Advisory Group, focused on providing a full range of primary and secondary advisory and related capabilities for clients in Europe. Mr. Abecassis most recently served as a managing director and head of capital solutions and GP advisory in the EMEA and APAC regions at Credit Suisse.

"We are thrilled to add Jonathan to our roster of high caliber professionals as we continue to expand the breadth and depth of our private capital advisory business and enhance our suite of service offerings for our clients," said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-CEOs of Harris Williams. "Jonathan is an exceptionally experienced advisor with a deep network of institutional relationships, and we believe his addition to our Private Capital Advisory Group will accelerate our ongoing growth and success throughout Europe."

Eric Zoller, managing director and head of private capital advisory at Harris Williams, said, "Jonathan brings nearly two decades of experience advising a range of clients across the spectrum of GP-led structures, LP fund interests, and direct minority and control investments. With significant dry powder in the global secondary market, Jonathan is joining Harris Williams at an ideal time to capitalize on opportunities throughout EMEA. I look forward to his contributions and am confident he will meaningfully bolster our firm's capabilities."

"Harris Williams has an outstanding advisory business and has built a sterling reputation for client service and trust," said Mr. Abecassis. "I look forward to working with Eric and the rest of the team to continue growing the firm's capital solutions business and bring a broader set of capabilities to Harris Williams' long-standing relationships in the global private equity community. I am excited to join the firm at this inflection point for the Private Capital Advisory Group."

Mr. Abecassis earned a B.A. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

