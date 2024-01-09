FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.
Date of Purchase
8 January 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
57,291
Weighted average price paid (p)
174.97
Highest price paid (p)
175.00
Lowest price paid (p)
174.60
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 98,217,603 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 652,477,412. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 8 January 2024 is 652,477,412. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited
Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
174.95
32,556
BATE
175.00
4,779
CHIX
174.98
14,007
TRQX
175.00
5,949
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:03:05
400
174.80
CHIX
08:03:05
400
174.80
CHIX
08:03:05
427
174.80
CHIX
08:06:00
2,104
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
1820
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
54
175.00
BATE
08:06:00
1,180
175.00
BATE
08:06:00
840
175.00
BATE
08:06:00
400
175.00
BATE
08:06:00
1,563
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
1,351
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
1,402
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
2015
175.00
XLON
08:06:00
1,538
175.00
XLON
09:31:29
1,235
175.00
TRQX
09:33:44
1,057
175.00
CHIX
09:33:44
1,274
175.00
CHIX
09:36:17
1,739
174.70
XLON
09:36:17
1,649
174.70
XLON
09:36:18
1,706
175.00
CHIX
09:36:18
103
175.00
CHIX
09:36:18
1,871
175.00
CHIX
10:53:23
1,231
175.00
XLON
10:53:23
607
175.00
TRQX
10:53:23
385
175.00
BATE
10:53:23
55
175.00
TRQX
11:08:46
286
175.00
TRQX
11:08:46
800
175.00
TRQX
11:08:46
713
175.00
BATE
11:08:46
108
175.00
XLON
11:08:46
1,478
175.00
XLON
11:08:46
102
175.00
XLON
11:08:55
59
174.90
XLON
11:09:14
102
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
1,162
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
400
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
400
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
400
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
400
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
1332
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
400
175.00
XLON
11:09:14
352
175.00
CHIX
11:09:14
400
175.00
CHIX
11:09:14
400
175.00
CHIX
11:09:14
400
175.00
CHIX
11:09:14
6
175.00
CHIX
11:09:14
1,158
175.00
XLON
11:11:58
45
175.00
TRQX
11:11:58
1,200
175.00
TRQX
11:29:45
242
175.00
XLON
11:29:45
400
175.00
XLON
11:29:45
1,200
175.00
XLON
11:29:45
22
175.00
XLON
11:29:45
1200
175.00
XLON
11:29:45
540
175.00
XLON
11:29:50
155
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
400
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
400
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
188
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
212
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
800
175.00
CHIX
11:29:50
400
175.00
CHIX
11:49:30
1023
175.00
XLON
11:49:30
553
175.00
XLON
12:00:01
548
174.60
XLON
12:02:09
922
174.60
XLON
12:06:28
1,195
175.00
XLON
12:06:28
387
175.00
XLON
12:06:28
768
175.00
CHIX
12:06:28
560
175.00
CHIX
12:06:28
1,721
175.00
TRQX
12:06:28
928
175.00
CHIX
12:06:28
400
175.00
CHIX
12:12:59
1,135
175.00
BATE
12:14:05
72
175.00
BATE
12:34:13
4
175.00
XLON
12:34:13
10
175.00
XLON
12:34:13
42
175.00
XLON
12:34:13
355
175.00
XLON