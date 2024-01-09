Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
05.01.24
15:05 Uhr
2,056 Euro
-0,034
-1,63 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0202,20208:22
2,0682,10008:18
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 08:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase

8 January 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

57,291

Weighted average price paid (p)

174.97

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

174.60

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 98,217,603 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 652,477,412. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 8 January 2024 is 652,477,412. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

174.95

32,556

BATE

175.00

4,779

CHIX

174.98

14,007

TRQX

175.00

5,949

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:03:05

400

174.80

CHIX

08:03:05

400

174.80

CHIX

08:03:05

427

174.80

CHIX

08:06:00

2,104

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

1820

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

54

175.00

BATE

08:06:00

1,180

175.00

BATE

08:06:00

840

175.00

BATE

08:06:00

400

175.00

BATE

08:06:00

1,563

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

1,351

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

1,402

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

2015

175.00

XLON

08:06:00

1,538

175.00

XLON

09:31:29

1,235

175.00

TRQX

09:33:44

1,057

175.00

CHIX

09:33:44

1,274

175.00

CHIX

09:36:17

1,739

174.70

XLON

09:36:17

1,649

174.70

XLON

09:36:18

1,706

175.00

CHIX

09:36:18

103

175.00

CHIX

09:36:18

1,871

175.00

CHIX

10:53:23

1,231

175.00

XLON

10:53:23

607

175.00

TRQX

10:53:23

385

175.00

BATE

10:53:23

55

175.00

TRQX

11:08:46

286

175.00

TRQX

11:08:46

800

175.00

TRQX

11:08:46

713

175.00

BATE

11:08:46

108

175.00

XLON

11:08:46

1,478

175.00

XLON

11:08:46

102

175.00

XLON

11:08:55

59

174.90

XLON

11:09:14

102

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

1,162

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

400

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

400

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

400

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

400

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

1332

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

400

175.00

XLON

11:09:14

352

175.00

CHIX

11:09:14

400

175.00

CHIX

11:09:14

400

175.00

CHIX

11:09:14

400

175.00

CHIX

11:09:14

6

175.00

CHIX

11:09:14

1,158

175.00

XLON

11:11:58

45

175.00

TRQX

11:11:58

1,200

175.00

TRQX

11:29:45

242

175.00

XLON

11:29:45

400

175.00

XLON

11:29:45

1,200

175.00

XLON

11:29:45

22

175.00

XLON

11:29:45

1200

175.00

XLON

11:29:45

540

175.00

XLON

11:29:50

155

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

400

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

400

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

188

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

212

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

800

175.00

CHIX

11:29:50

400

175.00

CHIX

11:49:30

1023

175.00

XLON

11:49:30

553

175.00

XLON

12:00:01

548

174.60

XLON

12:02:09

922

174.60

XLON

12:06:28

1,195

175.00

XLON

12:06:28

387

175.00

XLON

12:06:28

768

175.00

CHIX

12:06:28

560

175.00

CHIX

12:06:28

1,721

175.00

TRQX

12:06:28

928

175.00

CHIX

12:06:28

400

175.00

CHIX

12:12:59

1,135

175.00

BATE

12:14:05

72

175.00

BATE

12:34:13

4

175.00

XLON

12:34:13

10

175.00

XLON

12:34:13

42

175.00

XLON

12:34:13

355

175.00

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.