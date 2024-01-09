Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
09 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
08/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
29,797
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
487.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
478.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
484.05p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,361,200 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,361,200. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 852,697 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,942,456.73.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
484.53p
24,262
Chi-X (CHIX)
482.85p
2,965
BATE (BATE)
481.12p
1,680
Aquis (AQXE)
480.65p
578
Turquoise (TRQX)
480.33p
312
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
270
484.80
08:26:39
00384450721TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
482.00
08:31:20
00384451931TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
482.00
08:31:20
00384451932TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
810
482.00
08:31:20
00384451933TRLO0.1.1
XLON
154
482.00
08:31:23
00384451936TRLO0.1.1
BATE
111
482.00
08:31:26
00384451941TRLO0.1.1
BATE
260
480.60
08:49:03
00384454779TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
08:49:03
00384454781TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
08:49:03
00384454780TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
480.60
09:00:47
00384456454TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
150
480.00
09:29:28
00384461418TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
178
480.00
09:29:28
00384461419TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
92
480.00
09:29:28
00384461420TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
66
480.00
09:29:28
00384461422TRLO0.1.1
XLON
214
480.00
09:29:28
00384461421TRLO0.1.1
XLON
192
480.00
09:29:28
00384461423TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
480.00
09:29:28
00384461424TRLO0.1.1
XLON
98
480.00
09:29:28
00384461425TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
480.00
09:29:28
00384461426TRLO0.1.1
XLON
572
480.00
09:29:28
00384461427TRLO0.1.1
XLON
70
478.80
09:33:18
00384462471TRLO0.1.1
BATE
32
478.80
09:33:18
00384462473TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
478.80
09:33:18
00384462472TRLO0.1.1
BATE
38
478.80
09:33:18
00384462474TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
478.80
09:33:18
00384462475TRLO0.1.1
XLON
254
478.80
09:33:18
00384462476TRLO0.1.1
XLON
211
478.80
09:33:18
00384462477TRLO0.1.1
XLON
195
481.20
09:52:52
00384466025TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
481.20
10:03:45
00384467907TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
481.40
10:18:13
00384470046TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
480.40
10:42:07
00384474347TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
480.40
10:42:07
00384474346TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
104
480.20
10:42:07
00384474349TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
480.60
10:42:07
00384474348TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
104
480.20
10:42:07
00384474350TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
44
480.20
10:42:07
00384474351TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.20
10:42:07
00384474352TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.20
10:42:07
00384474353TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.20
10:42:07
00384474354TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.20
10:42:07
00384474355TRLO0.1.1
XLON
436
480.20
10:42:07
00384474356TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.80
10:42:07
00384474360TRLO0.1.1
XLON
177
480.60
11:34:28
00384482073TRLO0.1.1
XLON
83
480.60
11:34:28
00384482074TRLO0.1.1
XLON
81
480.60
11:34:28
00384482076TRLO0.1.1
XLON
176
480.60
11:34:28
00384482075TRLO0.1.1
XLON
205
480.60
11:48:45
00384484135TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.60
12:00:10
00384485655TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.80
12:00:10
00384485656TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
479.80
12:00:10
00384485657TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
479.60
12:00:10
00384485658TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1080
479.40
12:00:10
00384485661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
482.00
12:40:54
00384491450TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
482.00
12:42:30
00384491711TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
482.00
12:45:10
00384492130TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
128
482.00
12:45:13
00384492134TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
162
483.20
12:52:18
00384493132TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
300
483.40
13:04:33
00384495063TRLO0.1.1
XLON
258
484.00
13:36:47
00384499665TRLO0.1.1
BATE
164
484.40
14:04:09
00384503701TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
484.40
14:04:43
00384503854TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
484.40
14:06:06
00384504109TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
484.60
14:09:45
00384504613TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1000
484.60
14:09:45
00384504614TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
486.40
14:14:34
00384505548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
203
486.60
14:14:34
00384505549TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1432
486.60
14:15:38
00384505721TRLO0.1.1
XLON
587
486.60
14:15:38
00384505722TRLO0.1.1
XLON
708
486.60
14:15:38
00384505724TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
486.60
14:15:38
00384505723TRLO0.1.1
XLON
873
486.60
14:15:38
00384505725TRLO0.1.1
XLON
138
486.60
14:15:38
00384505726TRLO0.1.1
XLON
735
486.60
14:15:38
00384505727TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
486.60
14:15:38
00384505728TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
486.60
14:15:38
00384505729TRLO0.1.1
XLON
873
486.60
14:15:38
00384505730TRLO0.1.1
XLON
846
486.60
14:15:38
00384505731TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1459
486.60
14:15:38
00384505732TRLO0.1.1
XLON
123
486.60
14:15:38
00384505734TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
486.60
14:15:38
00384505733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
873
486.60
14:15:38
00384505735TRLO0.1.1
XLON
873
486.60
14:15:38
00384505736TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
486.60
14:15:38
00384505738TRLO0.1.1
XLON
368
486.60
14:15:38
00384505737TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
486.60
14:15:38
00384505739TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1351
486.60
14:15:38
00384505740TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
486.60
14:15:38
00384505741TRLO0.1.1
XLON
265
486.60
14:15:38
00384505742TRLO0.1.1
XLON
394
485.20
14:56:04
00384524459TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
410
485.20
15:06:52
00384530016TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
204
485.20
15:06:52
00384530017TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
202
485.00
15:20:45
00384539246TRLO0.1.1
BATE
265
487.00
16:11:28
00384563576TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
17
486.80
16:11:28
00384563578TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.00
16:11:28
00384563577TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1010
486.80
16:11:38
00384563608TRLO0.1.1
XLON
285
486.80
16:11:38
00384563607TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
16:11:38
00384563609TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com