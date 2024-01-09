Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

09 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 08/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 29,797 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 487.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 484.05p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,361,200 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,361,200. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 852,697 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,942,456.73.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 484.53p 24,262 Chi-X (CHIX) 482.85p 2,965 BATE (BATE) 481.12p 1,680 Aquis (AQXE) 480.65p 578 Turquoise (TRQX) 480.33p 312

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 270 484.80 08:26:39 00384450721TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 482.00 08:31:20 00384451931TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 482.00 08:31:20 00384451932TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 810 482.00 08:31:20 00384451933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 154 482.00 08:31:23 00384451936TRLO0.1.1 BATE 111 482.00 08:31:26 00384451941TRLO0.1.1 BATE 260 480.60 08:49:03 00384454779TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 08:49:03 00384454781TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 08:49:03 00384454780TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 480.60 09:00:47 00384456454TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 150 480.00 09:29:28 00384461418TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 178 480.00 09:29:28 00384461419TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 92 480.00 09:29:28 00384461420TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 66 480.00 09:29:28 00384461422TRLO0.1.1 XLON 214 480.00 09:29:28 00384461421TRLO0.1.1 XLON 192 480.00 09:29:28 00384461423TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 480.00 09:29:28 00384461424TRLO0.1.1 XLON 98 480.00 09:29:28 00384461425TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 480.00 09:29:28 00384461426TRLO0.1.1 XLON 572 480.00 09:29:28 00384461427TRLO0.1.1 XLON 70 478.80 09:33:18 00384462471TRLO0.1.1 BATE 32 478.80 09:33:18 00384462473TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 478.80 09:33:18 00384462472TRLO0.1.1 BATE 38 478.80 09:33:18 00384462474TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 478.80 09:33:18 00384462475TRLO0.1.1 XLON 254 478.80 09:33:18 00384462476TRLO0.1.1 XLON 211 478.80 09:33:18 00384462477TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 481.20 09:52:52 00384466025TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 481.20 10:03:45 00384467907TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 481.40 10:18:13 00384470046TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 480.40 10:42:07 00384474347TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 480.40 10:42:07 00384474346TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 104 480.20 10:42:07 00384474349TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 480.60 10:42:07 00384474348TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 104 480.20 10:42:07 00384474350TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 44 480.20 10:42:07 00384474351TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.20 10:42:07 00384474352TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.20 10:42:07 00384474353TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.20 10:42:07 00384474354TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.20 10:42:07 00384474355TRLO0.1.1 XLON 436 480.20 10:42:07 00384474356TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.80 10:42:07 00384474360TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 480.60 11:34:28 00384482073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 480.60 11:34:28 00384482074TRLO0.1.1 XLON 81 480.60 11:34:28 00384482076TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 480.60 11:34:28 00384482075TRLO0.1.1 XLON 205 480.60 11:48:45 00384484135TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.60 12:00:10 00384485655TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.80 12:00:10 00384485656TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 479.80 12:00:10 00384485657TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 479.60 12:00:10 00384485658TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1080 479.40 12:00:10 00384485661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 482.00 12:40:54 00384491450TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 482.00 12:42:30 00384491711TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 482.00 12:45:10 00384492130TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 128 482.00 12:45:13 00384492134TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 162 483.20 12:52:18 00384493132TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 300 483.40 13:04:33 00384495063TRLO0.1.1 XLON 258 484.00 13:36:47 00384499665TRLO0.1.1 BATE 164 484.40 14:04:09 00384503701TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 484.40 14:04:43 00384503854TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 484.40 14:06:06 00384504109TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 484.60 14:09:45 00384504613TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1000 484.60 14:09:45 00384504614TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 486.40 14:14:34 00384505548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 203 486.60 14:14:34 00384505549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 486.60 14:15:38 00384505721TRLO0.1.1 XLON 587 486.60 14:15:38 00384505722TRLO0.1.1 XLON 708 486.60 14:15:38 00384505724TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 486.60 14:15:38 00384505723TRLO0.1.1 XLON 873 486.60 14:15:38 00384505725TRLO0.1.1 XLON 138 486.60 14:15:38 00384505726TRLO0.1.1 XLON 735 486.60 14:15:38 00384505727TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 486.60 14:15:38 00384505728TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 486.60 14:15:38 00384505729TRLO0.1.1 XLON 873 486.60 14:15:38 00384505730TRLO0.1.1 XLON 846 486.60 14:15:38 00384505731TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1459 486.60 14:15:38 00384505732TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 486.60 14:15:38 00384505734TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 486.60 14:15:38 00384505733TRLO0.1.1 XLON 873 486.60 14:15:38 00384505735TRLO0.1.1 XLON 873 486.60 14:15:38 00384505736TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 486.60 14:15:38 00384505738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 368 486.60 14:15:38 00384505737TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 486.60 14:15:38 00384505739TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1351 486.60 14:15:38 00384505740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 486.60 14:15:38 00384505741TRLO0.1.1 XLON 265 486.60 14:15:38 00384505742TRLO0.1.1 XLON 394 485.20 14:56:04 00384524459TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 410 485.20 15:06:52 00384530016TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 204 485.20 15:06:52 00384530017TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 202 485.00 15:20:45 00384539246TRLO0.1.1 BATE 265 487.00 16:11:28 00384563576TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 17 486.80 16:11:28 00384563578TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.00 16:11:28 00384563577TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1010 486.80 16:11:38 00384563608TRLO0.1.1 XLON 285 486.80 16:11:38 00384563607TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 16:11:38 00384563609TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02