Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
08.01.24
11:34 Uhr
60,66 Euro
-0,14
-0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,6460,7408:26
60,6260,6808:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2024 | 08:10
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: KBC to call Additional Tier-1 (AT1) Securities it issued in 2019

On 5 March 2024, KBC Group NV will call the Additional Tier-1 (AT1) Securities (ISIN:BE0002638196) it issued in 2019. The European Central Bank (ECB) has granted KBC permission to call this instrument, which has a nominal value of 500 million euros, and at the same time to call the subordinated inter-company loan of the same amount that KBC Group NV granted to KBC Bank NV.

Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO, commented on the decision to exercise the call option as follows: 'Following the pre-financing operation of 750 million euros in Additional Tier-1 Securities that were issued in 2023 as part of our regular capital management activities, we are now announcing that the AT1 securities we issued in 2019 will be called on 5 March 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 35 73 - E-mail: kurt.debaenst@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Attachment

  • 20240109-pb-at1call-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0467f9c6-f2cc-4d56-af93-80f9fedc6efe)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.