Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.344 GBP1.158 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.324 GBP1.138 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.333059 GBP1.147583

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,388,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 867 1.330 XDUB 08:12:08 00068347665TRLO0 3684 1.336 XDUB 08:46:00 00068348790TRLO0 47 1.336 XDUB 08:46:00 00068348789TRLO0 1940 1.332 XDUB 08:46:00 00068348793TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 08:46:00 00068348792TRLO0 154 1.330 XDUB 08:47:41 00068348825TRLO0 69 1.330 XDUB 08:51:53 00068348987TRLO0 3023 1.330 XDUB 09:03:10 00068349354TRLO0 731 1.330 XDUB 09:03:10 00068349353TRLO0 3675 1.324 XDUB 09:25:15 00068350041TRLO0 6 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352209TRLO0 188 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352208TRLO0 192 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352207TRLO0 4851 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352206TRLO0 290 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352210TRLO0 3872 1.324 XDUB 10:45:45 00068352211TRLO0 2000 1.326 XDUB 12:38:31 00068354643TRLO0 859 1.328 XDUB 12:38:31 00068354645TRLO0 2000 1.328 XDUB 12:38:31 00068354644TRLO0 3988 1.330 XDUB 13:09:48 00068355688TRLO0 4570 1.324 XDUB 13:09:49 00068355689TRLO0 493 1.336 XDUB 13:56:57 00068357535TRLO0 1800 1.336 XDUB 13:56:57 00068357534TRLO0 3352 1.336 XDUB 14:06:31 00068357902TRLO0 3352 1.336 XDUB 14:06:31 00068357903TRLO0 74 1.332 XDUB 14:07:33 00068357942TRLO0 1848 1.336 XDUB 14:07:33 00068357944TRLO0 1800 1.336 XDUB 14:07:33 00068357943TRLO0 4141 1.340 XDUB 14:33:34 00068359639TRLO0 3636 1.340 XDUB 14:33:34 00068359638TRLO0 2500 1.328 XDUB 14:43:36 00068360114TRLO0 2393 1.336 XDUB 15:15:29 00068362076TRLO0 1179 1.336 XDUB 15:15:29 00068362077TRLO0 9547 1.340 XDUB 15:31:23 00068362848TRLO0 2170 1.344 XDUB 16:07:24 00068365293TRLO0 2709 1.344 XDUB 16:07:24 00068365294TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3497 114.60 XLON 08:46:00 00068348791TRLO0 3828 113.80 XLON 09:30:25 00068350348TRLO0 2000 114.40 XLON 12:38:12 00068354626TRLO0 3000 114.40 XLON 12:38:17 00068354640TRLO0 3408 115.20 XLON 14:43:02 00068360091TRLO0 164 115.00 XLON 14:43:02 00068360092TRLO0 3513 115.00 XLON 14:43:02 00068360093TRLO0 16 115.00 XLON 15:31:29 00068362853TRLO0 1461 115.00 XLON 15:31:38 00068362865TRLO0 1730 115.60 XLON 15:46:04 00068363886TRLO0 694 115.80 XLON 15:57:39 00068364482TRLO0 1689 115.40 XLON 16:07:24 00068365292TRLO0

