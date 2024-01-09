Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.01.24
08:03 Uhr
1,334 Euro
+0,016
+1,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,37209:54
Dow Jones News
09.01.2024 | 08:31
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
09 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.344     GBP1.158 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.324     GBP1.138 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.333059    GBP1.147583

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,388,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
867       1.330         XDUB      08:12:08      00068347665TRLO0 
3684       1.336         XDUB      08:46:00      00068348790TRLO0 
47        1.336         XDUB      08:46:00      00068348789TRLO0 
1940       1.332         XDUB      08:46:00      00068348793TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      08:46:00      00068348792TRLO0 
154       1.330         XDUB      08:47:41      00068348825TRLO0 
69        1.330         XDUB      08:51:53      00068348987TRLO0 
3023       1.330         XDUB      09:03:10      00068349354TRLO0 
731       1.330         XDUB      09:03:10      00068349353TRLO0 
3675       1.324         XDUB      09:25:15      00068350041TRLO0 
6        1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352209TRLO0 
188       1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352208TRLO0 
192       1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352207TRLO0 
4851       1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352206TRLO0 
290       1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352210TRLO0 
3872       1.324         XDUB      10:45:45      00068352211TRLO0 
2000       1.326         XDUB      12:38:31      00068354643TRLO0 
859       1.328         XDUB      12:38:31      00068354645TRLO0 
2000       1.328         XDUB      12:38:31      00068354644TRLO0 
3988       1.330         XDUB      13:09:48      00068355688TRLO0 
4570       1.324         XDUB      13:09:49      00068355689TRLO0 
493       1.336         XDUB      13:56:57      00068357535TRLO0 
1800       1.336         XDUB      13:56:57      00068357534TRLO0 
3352       1.336         XDUB      14:06:31      00068357902TRLO0 
3352       1.336         XDUB      14:06:31      00068357903TRLO0 
74        1.332         XDUB      14:07:33      00068357942TRLO0 
1848       1.336         XDUB      14:07:33      00068357944TRLO0 
1800       1.336         XDUB      14:07:33      00068357943TRLO0 
4141       1.340         XDUB      14:33:34      00068359639TRLO0 
3636       1.340         XDUB      14:33:34      00068359638TRLO0 
2500       1.328         XDUB      14:43:36      00068360114TRLO0 
2393       1.336         XDUB      15:15:29      00068362076TRLO0 
1179       1.336         XDUB      15:15:29      00068362077TRLO0 
9547       1.340         XDUB      15:31:23      00068362848TRLO0 
2170       1.344         XDUB      16:07:24      00068365293TRLO0 
2709       1.344         XDUB      16:07:24      00068365294TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3497       114.60        XLON      08:46:00      00068348791TRLO0 
3828       113.80        XLON      09:30:25      00068350348TRLO0 
2000       114.40        XLON      12:38:12      00068354626TRLO0 
3000       114.40        XLON      12:38:17      00068354640TRLO0 
3408       115.20        XLON      14:43:02      00068360091TRLO0 
164       115.00        XLON      14:43:02      00068360092TRLO0 
3513       115.00        XLON      14:43:02      00068360093TRLO0 
16        115.00        XLON      15:31:29      00068362853TRLO0 
1461       115.00        XLON      15:31:38      00068362865TRLO0 
1730       115.60        XLON      15:46:04      00068363886TRLO0 
694       115.80        XLON      15:57:39      00068364482TRLO0 
1689       115.40        XLON      16:07:24      00068365292TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  296165 
EQS News ID:  1810467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.