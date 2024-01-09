

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production unexpectedly declined in November, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production slid 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in November, following a revised 0.3 percent drop in October. Output was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was down 0.5 percent from October. Energy output advanced 3.9 percent, while construction output decreased 2.9 percent.



The production of capital goods logged a monthly fall of 0.7 percent and that of intermediate goods dropped 0.5 percent. Output of consumer goods was down 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial output deepened to 4.8 percent from 3.4 percent in October.



