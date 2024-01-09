

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch household spending increased for the first time in five months in November, thanks to more consumption of services, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Household consumption rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



In November, households purchased 0.5 percent more services, such as public transport, communication, recreation, culture, or hairdressing, compared to last year.



Meanwhile, consumption of goods remained virtually the same in November.



According to the CBS Consumption Radar, conditions for consumption were less favourable in December than in November.



