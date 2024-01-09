Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 08:42
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 2023 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2024
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors, and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2024 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3905402/2525571.pdf

Invitation q4 report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q4-2023-report-302029374.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
