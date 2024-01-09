

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Aiolos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for certain respiratory and inflammatory conditions.



The deal includes $1 billion upfront payment and up to $400 million in milestone payments.



The acquisition adds Aiolos' AIO-001, a long-acting anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) monoclonal antibody, to GSK's respiratory pipeline. AIO-001 is ready to enter Phase 2 study for the treatment of adults with asthma.



AIO-001 was exclusively licensed to Aiolos outside of Greater China by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX