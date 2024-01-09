

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Students (UTG.L), on Tuesday, issued an update on current trading and quarterly property valuations for the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund or USAF and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture or LSAV as at 31 December 2023.



The company continues to project adjusted EPS at the upper end of its 43-44p range, as higher-than-expected rental income in term 1 of the 2023/24 academic year has offset the impact of higher operating costs in the second half of the financial year.



As of December 31st, 2023, the property portfolio of USAF was valued independently at £2,992 million, which is a 2.1% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. The increase in valuation of USAF is driven by a 2.8% quarterly rental growth and a 3-basis point increase in property yields to 5.3%. Over the past 12 months, valuation growth of 3.6% was driven by rental growth, which more than offset 21 basis points of yield expansion. The portfolio consists of 27,922 beds in 71 properties located across 19 university towns and cities in the UK.



LSAV's property portfolio was independently valued at £1,922 million, indicating a marginal decline of 0.7% on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. This decline in valuation was attributed to quarterly rental growth of 2.5% and a 15-basis point increase in property yields to 4.5%. It is noteworthy that over the past year, the valuation has remained unchanged, with rental growth negating 39 basis points of yield expansion.



LSAV's investment portfolio comprises 9,716 beds spread across 14 properties in London and Aston Student Village in Birmingham.



