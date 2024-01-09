

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment services provider Hays plc (HAS.L) Tuesday said it expects pre-exceptional operating profit for the first half to be below current market consensus expectations, primarily due to decline in fees in the second quarter.



The company now expects pre-exceptional operating profit for the first half to be about 60 million pounds, below 73 million pounds compiled by inputs from 6 analysts.



Hays said group fees for the second quarter declined 10% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis impacted by challenging market conditions.



