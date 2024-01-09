

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased further in December to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Tuesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.3 percent in December from 2.1 percent in November.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.



Further, the latest jobless rate was the highest since April 2022.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 106,859 in December from 98,011 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, increased to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.2 percent in December versus 2.1 percent in November.



The unemployment rate during the whole year 2023 was 2.0 percent, which was the lowest since 2001.



