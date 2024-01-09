

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday reported a decline in revenue for the fourth-quarter and full year.



For the fourth-quarter, the company posted revenue of NT$160.581 billion or $5.028 billion, lesser than NT$177.417 billion or $5.652 billion, posted for the same period last year.



For the full year, revenue stood at NT$581.914 billion or $18.688 billion, compared with NT$670.873 billion or $22.579 billion of 2022.



