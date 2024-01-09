Anzeige
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWG LN) 
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) 
DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.8591 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16010698 
CODE: CSWG LN 
ISIN: LU1681044993 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681044993 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CSWG LN 
Sequence No.:  296288 
EQS News ID:  1810815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
