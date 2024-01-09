DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 74.6223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1140575 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 296297 EQS News ID: 1810833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 09, 2024 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)